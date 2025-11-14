Allyson Gray’s New Book, “Sherman Lends A Paw,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Cat Named Sherman Who Tries to Help Around the House But Makes a Big Mess of Everything
Gnadenhutten, OH, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Allyson Gray, a loving wife and mother who lives in rural Ohio with her family and her cat, Sherman, has completed her most recent book, “Sherman Lends A Paw”: an adorable tale that centers around a cat who tries his best to help his human but ends up making a bit of a mess.
“Who wouldn’t appreciate an extra hand, or paw, around the house?” writes Gray. “Follow whiskered worker Sherman as he tackles the to-do list of chores and creates some chaos along the way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Allyson Gray’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Sherman’s adventures to try and clean the house to the best of his abilities. With colorful artwork to help bring Gray’s story to life, “Sherman Lends A Paw” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this lighthearted tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Sherman Lends A Paw” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
