Author Maryanne E. Halverson’s New Book, "Hungry James and Pops Too!" is a Charming Tale That Follows the Thrilling Adventures of a Courageous Chipmunk Named James

Recent release “Hungry James and Pops Too!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maryanne E. Halverson is a captivating tale that centers around James, a chipmunk with a highly adventurous spirit. Throughout his many travels, James will experience all sorts of struggles and triumphs, learning valuable life lessons and finding friendship along the way.