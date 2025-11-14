Author Maryanne E. Halverson’s New Book, "Hungry James and Pops Too!" is a Charming Tale That Follows the Thrilling Adventures of a Courageous Chipmunk Named James
Recent release “Hungry James and Pops Too!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maryanne E. Halverson is a captivating tale that centers around James, a chipmunk with a highly adventurous spirit. Throughout his many travels, James will experience all sorts of struggles and triumphs, learning valuable life lessons and finding friendship along the way.
Verona, WI, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maryanne E. Halverson, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Hungry James and Pops Too!”: a riveting story that follows a chipmunk named James and his many adventures alongside friends both old and new.
“Suddenly, from out of nowhere, a chill of fear overcame James that shook him to his core,” writes Halverson. “For a second that seemed like hours, his body was frozen in place as one of his five senses ignited into instinct. From out of an ominous dark gray storm cloud came a large object. The object, which was part of the skyline, seemed to be coming closer.
“The object was not wavering in direction and seemed as though its destination had an intense purpose and plan. The object, now soaring and scanning the exact location where the bewildered and fear-ridden James stood, began its final descent. With enormous wings and sharp outstretched talons, James realized it belonged to a hawk!
“Come join James on his journey of mishaps, misfortunes, and misunderstandings that led him to find a ‘guiding light’ of life lessons and an enduring friendship.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maryanne E. Halverson’s engaging tale is brought to life with illustrations by the author as well as her granddaughter, Ava. Heartfelt and endearing, “Hungry James and Pops Too!” will bring a smile to readers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Hungry James and Pops Too!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Suddenly, from out of nowhere, a chill of fear overcame James that shook him to his core,” writes Halverson. “For a second that seemed like hours, his body was frozen in place as one of his five senses ignited into instinct. From out of an ominous dark gray storm cloud came a large object. The object, which was part of the skyline, seemed to be coming closer.
“The object was not wavering in direction and seemed as though its destination had an intense purpose and plan. The object, now soaring and scanning the exact location where the bewildered and fear-ridden James stood, began its final descent. With enormous wings and sharp outstretched talons, James realized it belonged to a hawk!
“Come join James on his journey of mishaps, misfortunes, and misunderstandings that led him to find a ‘guiding light’ of life lessons and an enduring friendship.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maryanne E. Halverson’s engaging tale is brought to life with illustrations by the author as well as her granddaughter, Ava. Heartfelt and endearing, “Hungry James and Pops Too!” will bring a smile to readers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Hungry James and Pops Too!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories