Texarkana Tree Service and Trimming Marks Milestone Achievement in Tree Care Across TX and AR
Texarkana Tree Service & Trimming marks a decade of expert, safe, and sustainable tree care across TX/AR. Family-owned with 24/7 emergency response, over 2,000 completed jobs, and zero damage claims.
Texarkana, TX, November 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Texarkana Tree Service and Trimming, the region’s leading family-owned tree care company, has achieved a major milestone, reinforcing its decade-long reputation for science-driven, safety-first service across homes, businesses, and municipalities in the Texarkana area of Texas and Arkansas.
Founded on family principles and environmental respect, the company treats every property like its own. Every diagnosis, pruning cut, and risk assessment reflects advanced training, modern techniques, and deep real-world experience.
“These accomplishments represent years of hard work, commitment, and expertise,” explains Javier Castillo, founder and second-generation arborist. “Clients gain total confidence in professionals who understand tree biology, structural integrity, and long-term landscape health.”
The milestone highlights a proven record, including:
• Over 2,000 jobs with zero property-damage claims
• 24/7 emergency storm response with insurance support
• Sustainable practices such as on-site forestry mulching and debris recycling
• Full services: health diagnostics, precision pruning, safe removals, stump grinding, cabling, bracing, and land clearing
All work complies with ANSI safety standards and is backed by comprehensive liability and workers’ compensation insurance. Free estimates, transparent pricing, and a Tree Health Assurance Program underscore its customer-first approach.
As a 100% locally owned business, Texarkana Tree Service and Trimming employs 8 full-time residents and supports community initiatives. This milestone further solidifies its role as the bi-state authority for expert, sustainable tree care.
About Texarkana Tree Service & Trimming
Texarkana Tree Service and Trimming is a family-owned tree service company headquartered in Texarkana, serving both Texas and Arkansas. Specializing in tree health diagnostics, precision pruning, emergency storm response, stump grinding, cabling, and bracing, the company combines cutting-edge equipment with science-based techniques for safety, sustainability, and long-lasting landscape beauty. Fully licensed and insured, it offers 24/7 emergency service, free estimates, and treats every client like family.
Media Contact:
Javier Castillo
Texarkana Tree Service & Trimming
Phone: (903) 858-6159
Email: info@texarkanatreeservices.com
Website: https://texarkanatreeservices.com
