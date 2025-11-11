EXOS Aerospace CEO John Quinn to Speak at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop
EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce that CEO and Co-Founder John Quinn will be among the featured speakers at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop, hosted by InterFlight Global in collaboration with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).
Dallas, TX, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The HSAT Workshop serves as one of the world’s premier forums for advancing supersonic, hypersonic, and suborbital transportation - bringing together global experts from aerospace, finance, and policy to shape the future of high-speed flight.
This year’s focus, “PRO-SST&F” (Policy, Regulation, Operations, Standards, Technology & Funding), underscores the event’s mission to unite innovation with sustainable investment, with a goal of mobilizing $100 billion in private capital for the high-speed aerospace sector by 2030.
Quinn will deliver a talk titled “From Launch to Ledger: Building the Hypersonic Economy,” exploring how reusable launch technology and innovative financial models can accelerate the growth of hypersonic transportation. His presentation connects EXOS Aerospace’s proven flight heritage to emerging opportunities in tokenized aerospace assets, commercial suborbital test platforms, and dual-use hypersonic infrastructure.
“At EXOS, we see each flight as more than a mission — it’s a market,” said Quinn. “Our reusable systems enable rapid, affordable hypersonic testing that de-risks innovation and opens access to the next frontier of aerospace economics.”
EXOS joins a distinguished lineup of global thought leaders, OEM executives, and capital market strategists working to align technical capability, regulatory frameworks, and funding mechanisms across the high-speed aerospace industry.
The HSAT Workshop represents a pivotal moment for the sector - bridging the gap between engineering breakthroughs and economic scalability - a mission closely aligned with EXOS Aerospace’s vision to make space access repeatable, responsible, and economically viable.
About the HSAT Workshop
Founded by InterFlight Global and supported by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), the High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) initiative brings together stakeholders across government, academia, and industry to advance safe, sustainable, and profitable high-speed flight.
Learn more at https://hsat.highspeedflight.com.
About EXOS Aerospace
EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. is one of only three FAA-licensed U.S. companies operating reusable launch vehicles. With four commercial suborbital launches and a next-generation Hypersonic Reusable Launch Vehicle (HRLV) under contract with the U.S. Air Force, EXOS is pioneering the integration of reusable rocket platforms and advanced composite cryogenic systems for commercial and defense applications.
Contact
Lizi QuinnContact
430-966-4005
exosaero.com
