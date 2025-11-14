Author Jesus Esquivel’s New Book, "Quick Fix? Struggling and Suffering: Resolving Spiritual, Mental, and Emotional Issues in a Healthy and Integrative Way," is Released
Recent release “Quick Fix? Struggling and Suffering: Resolving Spiritual, Mental, and Emotional Issues in a Healthy and Integrative Way” from Covenant Books author Jesus Esquivel is about addressing issues that are holding people back, keeping them stuck, suffering, and struggling.
Gilberts, IL, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jesus Esquivel, who has a certificate in mental illness and substance abuse (MISA) studies from New Hope School of Counseling (Illinois Board of Higher Education), has completed his new book, “Quick Fix? Struggling and Suffering: Resolving Spiritual, Mental, and Emotional Issues in a Healthy and Integrative Way”: an uplifting spiritual work that reminds readers that the Bible has all the answers they need for biblical living and healthily dealing with core psychological issues.
Author Jesus Esquivel has been in recovery for over seventeen years. He has led support groups for people in and outside the church who are hurting and suffering with unresolved issues. Jesus is married to Kelly, and they have three children, Michael, Olivia, and Hannah.
Esquivel writes, “As an Evangelical (Protestant Christianity), I believe that the sixty-six books of the Bible—from Genesis to Revelation—make up the only inspired Word of God. These historical texts document biblical narratives, occasionally depicting divine interventions through miracles. Such miracles not only fulfill God’s plans but also reveal aspects of His character. The Bible contains divine truths that are revealed to humanity through God’s revelation, such as the belief that God is the Creator and can be recognized as one’s heavenly Father through faith in Jesus Christ (Galatians 3:26). So when I say psychology or some ideas of psychologists, it helps us to be aware of things we have never seen before. There is truth in reading psychological books to help us see things that we weren’t aware of. I’m saying that they have some truth that can help our lives. For example, if someone is too emotional, it’s better to give them a place to calm down so they can think. We notice they are too emotional because we are aware of emotions and can’t address issues when people are not ready. I’m not adding to the sixty-six books of the Bible; it is complete. What I am doing is what many people (nouthetic counselors) do: they take from the Bible and give their own meaning, interpretation, and opinion of what the sixty-six books of the Bible are saying.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jesus Esquivel’s new book takes an integrative approach to solving problems, looking at readers’ self-worth and how the Bible and psychology work together to address the whole person, whom God created.
Readers can purchase “Quick Fix? Struggling and Suffering: Resolving Spiritual, Mental, and Emotional Issues in a Healthy and Integrative Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
