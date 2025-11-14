Author Judi A. Snyder’s New Book, "Feathers from Heaven," is a Charming Story That Follows a Turtle Who Receives a Special Message in the Form of a White Feather
Recent release “Feathers from Heaven” from Covenant Books author Judi A. Snyder is a captivating story that centers around Travis, a turtle who discovers a white feather while out for a walk. With the help of his friend Olli the owl, Travis discovers the important message this white feather means, and embarks on a special journey to discover his worth in God’s eyes.
Freeport, IL, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Judi A. Snyder, a faith-filled teacher of visual art for over twenty-five years who currently resides in Northern Illinois, has completed her new book, “Feathers from Heaven”: a riveting story of a turtle who receives a special divine message from above when he finds a white feather while out on a walk.
When she isn’t buried underneath splattered paint and clay within her own art studio, author Judi A. Snyder can be found journaling, praying, and working with kids in the leadership of visual arts. Judi also has a passion for music, nature, and horses, and enjoys the tranquility that long walks in nature provide in a chaotic world. Her love of teaching throughout the years has inspired her to teach the wisdom of life’s lessons to her students, hoping to make a difference.
“Every child questions the truth about who they are in a vast world of confusion where insecurities run rampant and doubts flourish,” writes Snyder. “Travis goes through a discovery of who he is in experiencing an unknown supernatural message from God above, ‘the white feather’. Travis denies that it’s a sign until he meets a new friend, ‘Olli’ on the path to understanding his worth and purpose in life. This message strikes straight to the heart of the messages God is sending amid our gloomy days of worthlessness to an outlook of the value we hold in the eyes of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judi A. Snyder’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on Travis’s journey to discover his purpose and reconnect with the Lord. With vibrant artwork to help bring Snyder’s story to life, “Feathers from Heaven” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to embark on their own journey to discover their purpose in Christ.
Readers can purchase “Feathers from Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
