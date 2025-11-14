Author Judi A. Snyder’s New Book, "Feathers from Heaven," is a Charming Story That Follows a Turtle Who Receives a Special Message in the Form of a White Feather

Recent release “Feathers from Heaven” from Covenant Books author Judi A. Snyder is a captivating story that centers around Travis, a turtle who discovers a white feather while out for a walk. With the help of his friend Olli the owl, Travis discovers the important message this white feather means, and embarks on a special journey to discover his worth in God’s eyes.