Author Jeremy E. Fisher, PhD’s New Book, “The Adventures of Rumpy the Guinea Pig,” is a Charming Tale of a Guinea Pig Who Sets Out to See the World for Herself
Recent release “The Adventures of Rumpy the Guinea Pig” from Covenant Books author Jeremy E. Fisher, PhD is a captivating series of tales that follows the many adventures of Rumpy, a guinea pig who is eager to learn about the world. From making new friends to discovering valuable lessons, Rumpy’s journey is filled with both excitement and heartfelt moments.
Newton, NC, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeremy E. Fisher, PhD, a loving husband and father who holds his PhD from Auburn University, a MPhilF from the Institute for Christian Studies at the University of Toronto, and a BA with honors from Lenoir-Rhyne University, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Rumpy the Guinea Pig”: delightful series that follows a curious guinea pig who embarks on a journey to explore and learn about the world.
“Rumpy, the adventurous guinea pig, embarked on a series of delightful escapades that captured the hearts of all who crossed her path,” writes Dr. Fisher. “From her home in the countryside, Rumpy’s insatiable curiosity led her to explore the wide world beyond. Her miniature size belied her grand spirit as she navigated through meadows and forests, conquered obstacles, and made unlikely animal friends.
“Despite her small stature, Rumpy’s adventures were nothing short of epic, proving that even the tiniest creatures can leave a big impact on the hearts of those who cherish them. The chronicles of Rumpy the guinea pig became a source of inspiration and a testament to the magic that unfolds when curiosity and courage combine in the world of our furry friends.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeremy E. Fisher, PhD’s new book is inspired by the author’s own guinea pig named Rumpelstiltskin, or Rumpy for short, and promises to captivate young readers as they follow along on this thrilling tale of friendship and adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Rumpy’s travels to life, “The Adventures of Rumpy the Guinea Pig” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library, inviting readers of all ages to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Rumpy the Guinea Pig” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Rumpy, the adventurous guinea pig, embarked on a series of delightful escapades that captured the hearts of all who crossed her path,” writes Dr. Fisher. “From her home in the countryside, Rumpy’s insatiable curiosity led her to explore the wide world beyond. Her miniature size belied her grand spirit as she navigated through meadows and forests, conquered obstacles, and made unlikely animal friends.
“Despite her small stature, Rumpy’s adventures were nothing short of epic, proving that even the tiniest creatures can leave a big impact on the hearts of those who cherish them. The chronicles of Rumpy the guinea pig became a source of inspiration and a testament to the magic that unfolds when curiosity and courage combine in the world of our furry friends.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeremy E. Fisher, PhD’s new book is inspired by the author’s own guinea pig named Rumpelstiltskin, or Rumpy for short, and promises to captivate young readers as they follow along on this thrilling tale of friendship and adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Rumpy’s travels to life, “The Adventures of Rumpy the Guinea Pig” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library, inviting readers of all ages to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Rumpy the Guinea Pig” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories