Author Jeremy E. Fisher, PhD’s New Book, “The Adventures of Rumpy the Guinea Pig,” is a Charming Tale of a Guinea Pig Who Sets Out to See the World for Herself

Recent release “The Adventures of Rumpy the Guinea Pig” from Covenant Books author Jeremy E. Fisher, PhD is a captivating series of tales that follows the many adventures of Rumpy, a guinea pig who is eager to learn about the world. From making new friends to discovering valuable lessons, Rumpy’s journey is filled with both excitement and heartfelt moments.