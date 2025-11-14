Authors Joseph Meckley and Delaney Whylings’s New Book, “SQUOZEN: The Incredible Adventure of Alexa and Tanner to the Blue Hole in Belize,” is an Exciting Children’s Book
Recent release “SQUOZEN: The Incredible Adventure of Alexa and Tanner to the Blue Hole in Belize” from Page Publishing author Joseph Meckley and Delaney Whylings is a vacation adventure of a young brother and sister duo that takes them to a magical land hidden within the Blue Hole in Belize.
Marlton, NH, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Meckley and Delaney Whylings have completed their new book, “SQUOZEN: The Incredible Adventure of Alexa and Tanner to the Blue Hole in Belize”: a creative children’s story that introduces Alexa and Tanner, who start the trip to Belize anticipating the beautiful things they will see and experience. A wonderful man, Ramon, shows them his great resort, Ramon’s Village, and tells the story of the Blue Hole. They are especially anxious to ride on the dolphins in the beautiful blue waters.
They are having a great time and start the dolphin ride and suddenly get chased by a shark. Saved by the heroic dolphins, the duo is taken to a magical land of exciting new creatures. Squozen by the pressures of the deep, all creatures are different and have adapted their own special home. All the creatures in this magical land help them along the way.
Author Joseph Meckley is an engineer, scuba diver, and inventor. His love of diving, fishing, and adventure, coupled with vast experience with US Navy underwater systems, has allowed him to amass a wealth of experiences.
Author Delaney Whylings, his granddaughter, is a bright, adventurous young lady who comes along on some of her Pop-Pop’s adventures and captively hears the stories of many of those trips.
These experiences and a great sense of creativity by both Joseph and Delaney combine imagination and youthful insight with real science and adventure in the creation of a wonderful story. “SQUOZEN” is an undiscovered land full of zany creatures that take the young reader on a wild yet relatable adventure to a new world.
The authors write, “Alexa and Tanner are two young children full of energy who love to try new things. Alexa is nine years old. Tanner is seven. Mom and Dad are adventurous too. Every year, they take the kids someplace new.”
They continue, “This year, they go to Belize. They go from the big plane onto a tiny plane to get onto the island. Tanner sits right next to the pilot. Here is Ramon’s resort.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Meckley and Delaney Whylings’s imaginative tale invites readers to discover whether Alexa and Tanner can find their way home again with all the dangers of the deep. Readers will find out how the determination and cooperation of a brother and sister help them overcome difficulties and bring joy to all.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase “SQUOZEN: The Incredible Adventure of Alexa and Tanner to the Blue Hole in Belize” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
