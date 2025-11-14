Authors Joseph Meckley and Delaney Whylings’s New Book, “SQUOZEN: The Incredible Adventure of Alexa and Tanner to the Blue Hole in Belize,” is an Exciting Children’s Book

Recent release “SQUOZEN: The Incredible Adventure of Alexa and Tanner to the Blue Hole in Belize” from Page Publishing author Joseph Meckley and Delaney Whylings is a vacation adventure of a young brother and sister duo that takes them to a magical land hidden within the Blue Hole in Belize.