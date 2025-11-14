Author Darryl Philip’s New Book, "Relax... You're Not Going to Die Part 1: More Spiritual Insights for Your Life (Revised Edition)," Ponders Questions About God and Life
Recent release “Relax... You're Not Going to Die Part 1: More Spiritual Insights for Your Life (Revised Edition)” from Page Publishing author Darryl Philip is a thought-provoking series that invites readers to explore spiritual questions concerning the Lord and life itself. Through his writings, Darryl aims to encourage readers to embark on a journey of spiritual awakening and reflection.
New York, NY, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Darryl Philip, a self-taught theologian and researcher of spiritual truths, has completed his new book, “Relax... You're Not Going to Die Part 1: More Spiritual Insights for Your Life (Revised Edition)”: a compelling discussion that seeks to help readers along on their spiritual journey by answering complex questions about life and the nature of God.
“This is a time of our spiritual awakening—a time when we are finally gaining a full understanding about just why we all choose to take on an earthly life inhabiting a physical body and enduring the ongoing ups and downs of earthly life,” writes Darryl. “It is no longer a question of ‘if God exists’. Now, we know that God exists. Our spiritual awakening means that we fully understand and accept that God is present in our lives and that all of life is a spiritual journey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Darryl Philip’s eye-opening series draws from the author’s own connection to his spirituality to deliver a powerful resource that will help readers develop a stronger sense of self through their newfound understanding of God and life itself.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “Relax... You're Not Going to Die Part 1: More Spiritual Insights for Your Life (Revised Edition)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This is a time of our spiritual awakening—a time when we are finally gaining a full understanding about just why we all choose to take on an earthly life inhabiting a physical body and enduring the ongoing ups and downs of earthly life,” writes Darryl. “It is no longer a question of ‘if God exists’. Now, we know that God exists. Our spiritual awakening means that we fully understand and accept that God is present in our lives and that all of life is a spiritual journey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Darryl Philip’s eye-opening series draws from the author’s own connection to his spirituality to deliver a powerful resource that will help readers develop a stronger sense of self through their newfound understanding of God and life itself.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “Relax... You're Not Going to Die Part 1: More Spiritual Insights for Your Life (Revised Edition)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories