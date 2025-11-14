Author Alicia Steinke’s New Book, "A Dance with Destiny," is a Compelling Tale of a Young Dancer Whose Life Collides with a Stranger That She is Inextricably Linked to
Recent release “A Dance With Destiny” from Page Publishing author Alicia Steinke is a gripping novel that centers around Baileigh, a dancer whose life was saved at an early age due to a heart and lung transplant. Years later while in South Korea, she saved a young man from a dangerous attack, only to discover both their pasts are somehow linked together.
Olathe, KS, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alicia Steinke, a certified EMT who is currently studying liberal arts in her junior year of college, has completed her new book, “A Dance With Destiny”: a thrilling story of a young dancer who, after a miraculous start to her life following a grave illness, finds herself bound to a strange man she helped to defend from a dangerous attack, leading to a shocking discovery between the two of them.
“Baileigh White, a dancer, didn’t have the easiest start to life,” writes Steinke. “When she was three, she was diagnosed with a rare heart and lung condition, and her days were filled with hospital visits, medications, and an ever-looming uncertainty. Baileigh began dancing at age three, following her diagnosis. At six years old, her health deteriorated, and she ended up on life support after suffering cardiac arrest. Following weeks of ups and downs, a decision was made to remove Baileigh from life support. Still, a miracle happened, and a call came. Baileigh was receiving a heart and lung transplant. Baileigh was a survivor after the transplant, and her life became a balance between gratitude and the fear of rejection. Amid this posttransplant struggle, she danced again, moving with effortless grace against all odds, surrendering to the rhythm of life and refusing to let anything limit her spirit.
“As a high school senior, Baileigh went to Seoul, South Korea, where fate visited. Practicing alone one night, she heard something like a commotion. She opened the door to find a wounded man who had stumbled into her studio, chased by a dark figure. She saved his life when she instinctively defended him with a baseball bat, showing up like a knight in shining armor. This stranger, Evan, held secrets that connected their lives. Back in the States, Baileigh returned to her life with a silent reminder of a night she wished she could forget. As the danger came roaring back, Evan returned, his history and hers colliding in a shower of violence and desire. Evan chose love instead of duty and stood with Baileigh. Their love was a light for all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alicia Steinke’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on this poignant story of love and fate. Character-driven and heartfelt, “A Dance With Destiny” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats as Baileigh and Evan navigate their bond while uncovering their shared past.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Dance With Destiny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
