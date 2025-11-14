Author Alicia Steinke’s New Book, "A Dance with Destiny," is a Compelling Tale of a Young Dancer Whose Life Collides with a Stranger That She is Inextricably Linked to

Recent release “A Dance With Destiny” from Page Publishing author Alicia Steinke is a gripping novel that centers around Baileigh, a dancer whose life was saved at an early age due to a heart and lung transplant. Years later while in South Korea, she saved a young man from a dangerous attack, only to discover both their pasts are somehow linked together.