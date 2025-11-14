Author Bryan "Griz" Feisel’s New Book, "Stream and River Fishing My Way," is a Captivating Account That Shares the Author’s Tips and Advice for Trout Fishing
Recent release “Stream and River Fishing My Way” from Page Publishing author Bryan "Griz" Feisel is a stirring memoir that offers insider tips for those interested in trout fishing in the streams of Wisconsin, Iowa, and Canada. Drawing from the author’s own experiences of trial and error, Feisel aims to inspire readers to discover the joys that trout fishing can bring.
Hudson, WI, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bryan "Griz" Feisel, a photographer, chef, animal lover, and trapper who has previously worked for the 3M Company and holds a patent for one of his fishing lures, has completed his new book, “Stream and River Fishing My Way”: a riveting memoir and guide to trout fishing in the streams and rivers of Wisconsin, Canada, and Iowa.
In “Stream and River Fishing My Way,” the third entry in the “My Way” series, Bryan “Griz” Feisel invites readers along the trout streams and rivers of the upper Midwest. As the author describes his other methods and favorite spots for trout fishing, readers will be transported alongside him fishing the streams for rainbow trout, brown trout, brook trout, and walleyed pike on the rivers.
In a forward for the book, Feisel’s friend and fellow trout fisherman writes, “I’ve known Bryan since 1992, when we moved in next door to him from my home state, Pennsylvania. And yes, I introduced Bryan to stream trout fishing … The things that Bryan learned from that day and outings with other people were utilized to catch fish as his experience grew. He continued to improve steadily and constantly as a trout fisherman as the years and seasons passed by. Enjoy what he has learned in his thirty-three years of pursuing my favorite fish—rainbow, brown, and brook trout. He even pursues many other species in bigger riv- ers than streams. Please take this glorious trip with him because he’s inviting you to.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bryan "Griz" Feisel’s engaging series is a must-read for anglers who pursue fish on moving water, as well as anyone who loves the nation’s navigable waterways and self-proclaimed river rats.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Stream and River Fishing My Way" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
