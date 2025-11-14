Author Judy Macy’s New Book, "Aiko's Amazing Adventures on Thanksgiving Day," Follows a Lovable Labrador Retriever and the Mischief She Causes on Thanksgiving
Author Judy Macy’s new book “Aiko's Amazing Adventures on Thanksgiving Day” follows a lovable Labrador Retriever and the mischief she causes on Thanksgiving.
Hatfield, PA, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Judy Macy, a retired elementary school teacher who holds a master’s degree in school counseling from Gwynedd Mercy University, has completed her new book, “Aiko's Amazing Adventures on Thanksgiving Day”: a riveting story that follows a Labrador Retriever’s attempts to enjoy the same Thanksgiving dinner her human family will be eating.
“Every day was an adventure in Aiko’s life. Why should a Thanksgiving holiday be any different?” writes Macy.
“Aiko was up at the crack of dawn, as usual, in hopes of getting her breakfast early. Dan and I got this precious Labrador Retriever when she was ten weeks old, so she quickly got into a routine at home. Dare we be a minute late for her feedings!
“After breakfast, she pondered what adventures lay ahead of her as we prepared for the Thanksgiving meal with our family at our home.
“‘I can’t wait to see everyone and eat yummy food today!’ squealed Aiko.
“‘No, sweet pea, you won’t be eating the Thanksgiving meal we are planning for the humans,’ I replied.
“‘We’ll see about that!’ she thought. She was right.
“‘Aiko’s Thanksgiving Day’ was filled with surprises, but she gave Dan and me the biggest surprise at the Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealer when we took her with us to shop the Black Friday sales there the next day!”
Published by Page Publishing, Judy Macy’s engaging tale is the third installment in the author’s series inspired by the real-life Aiko. With colorful artwork and a heartwarming story about the special bond between dogs and humans, “Aiko’s Amazing Adventures on Thanksgiving Day” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Aiko's Amazing Adventures on Thanksgiving Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
