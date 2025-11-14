Author Renée St. Amant Hudson’s New Book, "Droopsy Oopsies Don’t Exist," Follows a Young Girl Who Thinks Someone is Causing Mayhem on Her Day with Her Grandpa

Recent release “Droopsy Oopsies Don’t Exist” from Page Publishing author Renée St. Amant Hudson is a charming story about things constantly going wrong as a young girl and her grandfather try to spend the day together. As each activity falls apart, Everly wonders if the Droopsy Oopsies could be behind all their misfortune.