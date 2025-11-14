Author Renée St. Amant Hudson’s New Book, "Droopsy Oopsies Don’t Exist," Follows a Young Girl Who Thinks Someone is Causing Mayhem on Her Day with Her Grandpa
Recent release “Droopsy Oopsies Don’t Exist” from Page Publishing author Renée St. Amant Hudson is a charming story about things constantly going wrong as a young girl and her grandfather try to spend the day together. As each activity falls apart, Everly wonders if the Droopsy Oopsies could be behind all their misfortune.
Prairieville, LA, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Renée St. Amant Hudson, a retired teacher who currently lives with her husband and their wild husky puppy near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has completed her new book, “Droopsy Oopsies Don’t Exist”: a riveting tale that follows a young girl who thinks the Droopsy Oopsies might be causing mayhem and ruining her special day with her grandpa.
“Everly and her Grampy are spending a day together, but one activity after another turns into a mess,” writes the author. “Is there someone or something causing their plans to be spoiled, or is it just bad luck? Everly thinks she knows, but Grampy says it’s impossible. Sometimes, seeing is believing.”
Published by Page Publishing, Renée St. Amant Hudson’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they, alongside Everly, try to find proof that the Droopsy Oopsies are real. With colorful artwork and a surprising twist ending, “Droopsy Oopsies Don’t Exist” is sure to delight young readers, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Droopsy Oopsies Don’t Exist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
