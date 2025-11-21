Brand Designer Sonja Epple Joins the Webby Awards Judging Panel
Minneapolis, MN, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brand designer Sonja Epple, founder of SunnySide Graphics, has been selected as an Associate Judge for the 30th Annual Webby Awards, the leading international awards program honoring excellence on the Internet.
The 30th Webby Awards mark a major milestone — three decades of recognizing digital creativity and innovation. To celebrate, the Webby Awards have announced “The Webby 30,” a curated list of the 30 most iconic companies in Internet history, including Apple, Netflix, and The New York Times.
Entries for the 30th annual awards are currently open, with the final entry deadline on December 19, 2025. This year also introduces new categories recognizing AI innovation and emerging types of digital creators, reflecting the rapidly evolving landscape of online creativity.
Epple brings an international perspective and brand design expertise to the judging panel, with a background spanning Europe and the United States. Through her studio, SunnySide Graphics, she has developed brand identities and creative strategies for clients in technology, sustainability, and digital innovation. Her work focuses on human-centered design, combining aesthetics, storytelling, and strategic thinking to create authentic, emotionally intelligent brands.
"The Webbys have always recognized creativity that moves culture forward." said Epple. "Being part of this year's judging panel is exciting! Especially at a time when AI redefines how we sell stories and create designs."
Epple's inclusion on the Webby Awards panel highlights her ongoing contribution to the intersection of design and technology. A space where creativity, authenticity, and innovation continue to shape the digital future.
The 30th Webby Awards mark a major milestone — three decades of recognizing digital creativity and innovation. To celebrate, the Webby Awards have announced “The Webby 30,” a curated list of the 30 most iconic companies in Internet history, including Apple, Netflix, and The New York Times.
Entries for the 30th annual awards are currently open, with the final entry deadline on December 19, 2025. This year also introduces new categories recognizing AI innovation and emerging types of digital creators, reflecting the rapidly evolving landscape of online creativity.
Epple brings an international perspective and brand design expertise to the judging panel, with a background spanning Europe and the United States. Through her studio, SunnySide Graphics, she has developed brand identities and creative strategies for clients in technology, sustainability, and digital innovation. Her work focuses on human-centered design, combining aesthetics, storytelling, and strategic thinking to create authentic, emotionally intelligent brands.
"The Webbys have always recognized creativity that moves culture forward." said Epple. "Being part of this year's judging panel is exciting! Especially at a time when AI redefines how we sell stories and create designs."
Epple's inclusion on the Webby Awards panel highlights her ongoing contribution to the intersection of design and technology. A space where creativity, authenticity, and innovation continue to shape the digital future.
Contact
SunnySide Graphics LLCContact
Sonja Epple
612-210-4418
https://www.sunnysidegraphics.net
Sonja Epple
612-210-4418
https://www.sunnysidegraphics.net
Categories