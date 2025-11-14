Author Kaden Beaton’s New Book, "The Shadow of Sin," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Brothers Who Begin a Bootlegging Business During the Era of Prohibition

Recent release “The Shadow of Sin” from Page Publishing author Kaden Beaton is a gripping tale that centers around Josiah and Elias Black, two brothers who long for vastly different futures. When prohibition begins, the two find success in bootlegging, but soon their lucrative empire leads them down a dangerous spiral that could tear them apart for good.