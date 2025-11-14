Author Kaden Beaton’s New Book, "The Shadow of Sin," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Brothers Who Begin a Bootlegging Business During the Era of Prohibition
Recent release “The Shadow of Sin” from Page Publishing author Kaden Beaton is a gripping tale that centers around Josiah and Elias Black, two brothers who long for vastly different futures. When prohibition begins, the two find success in bootlegging, but soon their lucrative empire leads them down a dangerous spiral that could tear them apart for good.
Desoto, KS, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kaden Beaton, who grew up in a small Kansas town and has a passion for American history, has completed his new book, “The Shadow of Sin”: a fascinating historical fiction that follows two brothers who fall into a career of bootlegging during prohibition, only to discover their profitable business comes with dangerous strings that threaten their relationship and their lives.
“Josiah Black would love nothing more than to live his life on the farm his parents left for him,” writes Beaton. “A life of simple pleasures. A life of hard work. Above all else, a life of God.
“Elias Black would love nothing more than to get off that farm as soon as possible. Ever the restless soul, he dreams of a life of adventure. A life beyond the farm. A life very few men in America could dream of.
“With personalities that could not possibly be more opposite, the two brothers find themselves in a very interesting time in America: Prohibition.
“Left with few resources and even fewer options, the brothers take up the very dubious but lucrative job of a bootlegger. As they descend deeper into a world of crime, the law, the gang they work for, and long-buried family secrets threaten to tear their relationship apart.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kaden Beaton’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling story of brotherhood, crime, and dark family secrets. With each turn of the page, Beaton weaves a thrilling, character-driven novel that will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Shadow of Sin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
