Author Linda Herder’s New Book, "Patchwork Pat and Her Patchwork Cat," is the Story of Pat and Her Cat and Their Amazing Adventures on a Spring Day
Recent release “Patchwork Pat and Her Patchwork Cat” from Page Publishing author Linda Herder is a charming book that introduces Pat, who plants some seeds with some incredible results and visits one of their neighbors along the way.
Madison, OH, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda Herder, who was born in Cleveland, Ohio, has completed her new book, “Patchwork Pat and Her Patchwork Cat”: a remarkable children’s book told through easy-to-read rhyme.
Author Linda Herder had an interest in writing since she was in junior high school. She attended Lake Erie and Lakeland Colleges and majored in business administration. “Patchwork Pat and Her Patchwork Cat” is her first picture book. Linda currently lives in northeast Ohio.
Linda writes, “There is a town called Up ’n’ Down // That sits on a calico hill // With gumdrop trees and buzzing bees // On pin-striped daffodils.”
She continues, “Down the hill right by the mill // A singing stream flows by. // The water’s gold, and the fish I’m told // Are blue as the midday sky.”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Herder’s extraordinary tale features brightly colored illustrations that transport young readers and listeners directly into the story.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Patchwork Pat and Her Patchwork Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Linda Herder had an interest in writing since she was in junior high school. She attended Lake Erie and Lakeland Colleges and majored in business administration. “Patchwork Pat and Her Patchwork Cat” is her first picture book. Linda currently lives in northeast Ohio.
Linda writes, “There is a town called Up ’n’ Down // That sits on a calico hill // With gumdrop trees and buzzing bees // On pin-striped daffodils.”
She continues, “Down the hill right by the mill // A singing stream flows by. // The water’s gold, and the fish I’m told // Are blue as the midday sky.”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Herder’s extraordinary tale features brightly colored illustrations that transport young readers and listeners directly into the story.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Patchwork Pat and Her Patchwork Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories