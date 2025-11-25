Bottle360 Launches Seamless WordPress Integration Empowering Wineries to Design Their Online Experience
Bottle360, a leading winery DTC club, POS, and e-commerce solution, has launched a new WordPress Integration, letting wineries connect their Bottle360 platform with WordPress websites using the Bottle360 Bridge plugin. Wineries can display products, manage wine clubs, and offer seamless, branded shopping experiences that combine WordPress’s design freedom with Bottle360’s powerful DTC tools.
Seattle, WA, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bottle360, the all-in-one Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) software platform for wineries, is thrilled to unveil its new WordPress Integration, giving wineries creative control to design and manage branded online experiences while maintaining the power of Bottle360’s DTC sales software.
With this new integration, wineries can easily connect their Bottle360 system to a WordPress website through the Bottle360 Bridge plugin. Once connected, wineries can display their wines and other products, wine club sign-ups, and shopping carts all styled to match their site’s existing theme, colors, fonts, and layouts.
“The goal was to give wineries and their designers the flexibility they love about WordPress, while still offering the robust functionality and real-time data connection of Bottle360,” said Katherine Adams, CEO at Bottle360. “This integration eliminates the trade-off between creative control and operational efficiency.”
The Bottle360 WordPress plugin enables wineries to:
- Display and manage store products directly within their WordPress site.
- Offer fully styled, on-brand shopping and club experiences.
- Maintain a seamless checkout flow powered by Bottle360’s secure hosted pages.
- Sync updates automatically between WordPress and the Bottle360 platform.
By combining WordPress’s design freedom with Bottle360’s purpose-built winery tools, this integration creates a cohesive, flexible, and modern online storefront that helps wineries deliver exceptional customer experiences from first click to checkout.
About Bottle360
Bottle360 is a leading all-in-one platform that helps wineries simplify operations, strengthen customer relationships, and increase profitability. From DTC sales and club management to inventory, marketing, and more, Bottle360 brings every part of your business together in one connected system. It’s everything a modern winery needs to sell smarter, save time, and grow with confidence.
Media Contact:
Gabriela Junkin
Bottle360
gabriela@bottlethreesixty.com
800-450-9864, ext. 408
