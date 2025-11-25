Bottle360 Launches Seamless WordPress Integration Empowering Wineries to Design Their Online Experience

Bottle360, a leading winery DTC club, POS, and e-commerce solution, has launched a new WordPress Integration, letting wineries connect their Bottle360 platform with WordPress websites using the Bottle360 Bridge plugin. Wineries can display products, manage wine clubs, and offer seamless, branded shopping experiences that combine WordPress’s design freedom with Bottle360’s powerful DTC tools.