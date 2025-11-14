Tutoring Club of St. John's & Tutoring Club of John's Creek Partner with Christ’s Church for 2025 Holiday Toy Drive

Tutoring Club of St. John's and Tutoring Club of John's Creek are partnering with Christ’s Church to support its annual Christmas Shop Toy Drive. From November 1–30, both tutoring centers will collect new, unwrapped toys to help provide discounted Christmas gifts to local families in need, including military and refugee families. This collaborative effort aims to spread holiday joy, support dignity-focused giving, and strengthen the community during the holiday season.