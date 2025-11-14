Tutoring Club of St. John's & Tutoring Club of John's Creek Partner with Christ’s Church for 2025 Holiday Toy Drive
Tutoring Club of St. John's and Tutoring Club of John's Creek are partnering with Christ’s Church to support its annual Christmas Shop Toy Drive. From November 1–30, both tutoring centers will collect new, unwrapped toys to help provide discounted Christmas gifts to local families in need, including military and refugee families. This collaborative effort aims to spread holiday joy, support dignity-focused giving, and strengthen the community during the holiday season.
St. John's, FL, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The owners of Tutoring Club of St. John's (St. John's, FL) and Tutoring Club of John's Creek (St. John's, FL) are delighted to announce their joint partnership with Christ’s Church (Jacksonville, FL) to support the church’s annual “Christmas Shop” toy-drive initiative.
The Christmas Shop, hosted by Christ’s Church, is a nationally recognized program designed to assist hard-working families in the community who live at or below the poverty line. Through this program, qualified families are invited to select and purchase new, desirable toys for their children at substantial discounts (70-90% off retail) — all proceeds are returned to participating host organizations to provide additional year-round support for children in need.
Toy Collection Details
Collection Period: November 1 through November 30.
Donation Items: New, unwrapped toys suitable for children of all ages.
Drop-off Locations:
Tutoring Club of St. Johns 605 SR 13 #109, St. John's, FL 32250, Monday - Thursday 11:30am - 7:30pm and Saturday 8:30am - 12pm.
Tutoring Club of Johns Creek 2851 CR210W, #112, St. John's, FL 32259, Monday - Thursday 11:30am - 7:30pm and Saturday 8:30am - 12pm.
Goal: Support Christ’s Church’s focus this year on active duty and reserve military families in Jacksonville, helping to ease the Christmas burden on families who sacrifice so much.
Why We’re Involved
“At Tutoring Club, we believe in supporting not just academic success but the whole child and the whole family,” said Kimberly Mullins, co-owner of Tutoring Club of St. John's. “Partnering with Christ’s Church allows us to give back in a meaningful way at a time when families need it most.”
Similarly, David Mullins, co-owner of Tutoring Club of John's Creek added, “We’re proud to join this effort — dropping off a toy is a simple act, but the ripple effect is profound: children feel valued, families feel supported, and our community grows stronger.”
About Christ’s Church Christmas Shop
Christ’s Church’s Christmas Shop initiative emphasizes not simply giving, but empowering through dignity and choice: families select toys themselves, parents remain actively involved, and the model seeks to break—not contribute to—cycles of poverty. In 2025, the focus is on providing “Christmas freedom” for military families, legal refugees, and partner schools in the Jacksonville region.
How to Participate
Community members interested in supporting the toy drive can donate new, unwrapped toys at either Tutoring Club location during the month of November. For more information about the Christmas Shop or volunteer opportunities (inventory team, gift-wrap party, etc.), please contact Christ’s Church via ChristmasShop@christs.church.
About Tutoring Club
Tutoring Club of St. John's (FL) and Tutoring Club of John's Creek (FL) are premier learning centers dedicated to helping students build confidence, master essential academic skills, and achieve long-term success in school and beyond. Serving families across St. John's, Julington Creek, Fruit Cove, Southern Mandarin, and the John's Creek/CR-210 corridor, Tutoring Club provides personalized instruction in reading, writing, math, test prep (SAT/ACT), study skills, and homework support for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
With certified tutors, individualized learning plans, proven curriculum, and a warm, encouraging environment, Tutoring Club helps students close skill gaps, strengthen core foundations, and reach their highest academic potential. They are committed to partnering with families and the community to create brighter futures — one student at a time.
Learn more at TutoringClub.com/StJohnsFL and TutoringClub.com/JohnsCreekFL.
Contact
Tutoring Club of St. John'sContact
Kimberly Mullins
904-230-2855
tutoringclub.com/stjohnsfl
