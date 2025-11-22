Pet Wellbeing Leverages Medical Advisory Board Expertise to Launch Doodle Chewies: New Specialized Supplement Designed Just for Doodle Breeds
Crestwood, KY, November 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pet Wellbeing, known for its science-backed, herbal tinctures designed by a Medical Board of Advisors, today unveiled Doodle Chewies: a new vet-formulated soft chew supplement designed specifically to meet the common wellness needs of Doodle breeds.
This announcement marks a significant step in delivering highly effective, vet-strength solutions to pet parents navigating complex health issues. Pet Wellbeing is uniquely positioned to address a wide array of conditions, with targeted herbal formulas available for over 70 different situations. The new Doodle Chewies offer targeted support for:
Wholesome bone broth with amino acids for collagen support
Vibrant medley of antioxidant-rich fruits
Nutritious and fortifying dark green veggies
A flavor bomb of ethically-sourced, grass-fed beef liver
Half a Billion CFU of Probiotics to support digestion
Purity Assurance: Manufactured in a USA-based, FDA-Registered, GMP-Certified facility and Third-Party Tested for Purity
Crucially, Pet Wellbeing pairs its expert formulations with the complimentary eCare service, where Pet Specialists provide personalized wellness plans and usage guidance—ensuring pet parents have a trusted roadmap for their pet’s long-term health. This level of personalized, accessible advice is a critical extension of the brand's commitment to efficacy.
“The rise of Doodle breeds presented a unique opportunity to apply our expertise in functional ingredients to a highly specific set of wellness needs,” said Darcy Foster, Pet Wellbeing’s CEO.
“Every product, including Doodle Chewies, begins with our Medical Board of Advisors, blending deep knowledge with modern veterinary science. When a pet parent chooses us, they get the most highly tested and expertly curated product on the market, backed by two decades of trust, an A+ BBB rating, and the dedicated support of our eCare team."
Pet Wellbeing is a NASC-certified brand dedicated to safety, high-quality sourcing (including grass-fed beef liver, fruits, and veggies), and a "5-Star Experience or it's free" satisfaction guarantee.
About Pet Wellbeing
Pet Wellbeing offers vet-strength holistic supplements for cats and dogs, distinguishing itself through formulas crafted by a Medical Board of Advisors and rigorous third-party testing. Since 2001, the company has built a reputation for trust (A+ BBB rating) and offers its unique, free eCare service to provide personalized wellness plans to pet parents.
Contact
Lori McCauley
502-403-6277
www.petwellbeing.com
