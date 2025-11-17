Author "Dr. Bob" Stowers’s Book, “The Adventures of Jackson: The Mouse in the House: Surviving Monster the Cat,” is a Charming Children’s Story with a Meaningful Message
Recent release “The Adventures of Jackson: The Mouse in the House: Surviving Monster the Cat” from Page Publishing author “Dr. Bob” Stowers invites readers to join Jackson, the mouse in the house, in one of his adventures as he needs to escape the clutches of what he calls a monster cat. Jackson’s creativity inspires and shows that big challenges can be overcome with imagination and resolve.
Myrtle Beach, SC, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dr. Bob” Stowers, who received his doctorate degree at Rutgers University and spent most of his teaching career at The College of William and Mary, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Jackson: The Mouse in the House: Surviving Monster the Cat”: an engaging children’s book that introduces Jackson, the mouse in the house, and invites readers to come along on a memorable adventure.
Author “Dr. Bob” Stowers’s love of reading and literature was reinforced at college when he majored in English. Throughout his career, he has continued to write and has published numerous professional journal articles. He recently published “Lost in a Cornfield: Never Losing Faith” about a lost dog and his search to get “home.” He hopes readers enjoy this book about Jackson and one of his adventures.
“Dr. Bob” Stowers shares, “This is the first in what I hope will be a series of children’s books in which Jackson, as our hero, embarks on different adventures. These adventures, seen through his eyes, will challenge him. He will need to be ingenious in each one to learn how to overcome the obstacles facing him.”
He continues, “It is my hope that children, when reading this book, will see the world through Jackson’s eyes. This will open their eyes to a new way of looking at things. Through this, they will discover a new perspective that they had never considered before—one that will benefit them for the rest of their lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, “Dr. Bob” Stowers’s inspiring tale features illustrations by Vera Duncan, a talented young artist who has been captivated by the world of art and exploring new mediums. Her work includes murals for a charitable Alzheimer’s event and various pieces showcased in art exhibitions. Vera is a freelance illustrator, bringing her unique vision to a variety of projects.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Adventures of Jackson: The Mouse in the House: Surviving Monster the Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
