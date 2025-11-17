Author "Dr. Bob" Stowers’s Book, “The Adventures of Jackson: The Mouse in the House: Surviving Monster the Cat,” is a Charming Children’s Story with a Meaningful Message

Recent release “The Adventures of Jackson: The Mouse in the House: Surviving Monster the Cat” from Page Publishing author “Dr. Bob” Stowers invites readers to join Jackson, the mouse in the house, in one of his adventures as he needs to escape the clutches of what he calls a monster cat. Jackson’s creativity inspires and shows that big challenges can be overcome with imagination and resolve.