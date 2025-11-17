Author Joseph W. Shea III’s New Book, “How to inherit more than your cousin,” is a Comical Reminder That Listening to One’s Grandparents Can Increase One’s Inheritance

Recent release “How to inherit more than your cousin” from Page Publishing author Joseph W. Shea III is a charming tale that serves as a humorous guide to increasing one’s odds of becoming their grandparents’ favorite grandchild by listening to their sage advice, leading to more money in the future through a bigger share of one’s inheritance.