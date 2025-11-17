Author Joseph W. Shea III’s New Book, “How to inherit more than your cousin,” is a Comical Reminder That Listening to One’s Grandparents Can Increase One’s Inheritance
Recent release “How to inherit more than your cousin” from Page Publishing author Joseph W. Shea III is a charming tale that serves as a humorous guide to increasing one’s odds of becoming their grandparents’ favorite grandchild by listening to their sage advice, leading to more money in the future through a bigger share of one’s inheritance.
Harber Springs, MI, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph W. Shea III, a lawyer he has been listed in “Best Lawyers in America” for the past thirty years and is often voted by his peers as a Top 100 Ohio Super Lawyer, has completed his new book, “How to inherit more than your cousin”: a lighthearted collection of advice one can follow to make sure they are their grandparents’ favorite in both life and their will.
Author Joseph W. Shea III has published several books on legal issues over the years, and has been called upon to fulfill many pen-to-paper responsibilities in the past. He was appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice to oversee the board of bar examiners including writing bar exam questions and model answers. The NBTA asked him to author exam questions for National Board Certification in the field of Civil Litigation, and, in addition, the American Board of Trial Advocates published his “Journalist Guide to Reporting Legal Matters.”
“This book is a guide on how to manage grandparents to enhance your potential financial future,” writes Shea III. “Good grandparents give their extra money to their favorite relatives. Following grandma’s and grandpa’s advice in this book may increase your chances of being one of the favorites.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph W. Shea III’s engaging tale provides valuable but humorous recommendations to becoming the favorite grandchild and increasing the odds of inheriting more than others. With delightful artwork to help bring each bit of advice to life, “How to inherit more than your cousin” is sure to put a smile on one’s face while gently reminding them to always listen to their grandparents.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “How to inherit more than your cousin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Joseph W. Shea III has published several books on legal issues over the years, and has been called upon to fulfill many pen-to-paper responsibilities in the past. He was appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice to oversee the board of bar examiners including writing bar exam questions and model answers. The NBTA asked him to author exam questions for National Board Certification in the field of Civil Litigation, and, in addition, the American Board of Trial Advocates published his “Journalist Guide to Reporting Legal Matters.”
“This book is a guide on how to manage grandparents to enhance your potential financial future,” writes Shea III. “Good grandparents give their extra money to their favorite relatives. Following grandma’s and grandpa’s advice in this book may increase your chances of being one of the favorites.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph W. Shea III’s engaging tale provides valuable but humorous recommendations to becoming the favorite grandchild and increasing the odds of inheriting more than others. With delightful artwork to help bring each bit of advice to life, “How to inherit more than your cousin” is sure to put a smile on one’s face while gently reminding them to always listen to their grandparents.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “How to inherit more than your cousin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories