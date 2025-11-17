Author Markham R.’s New Book, "Billy Goat," is a Charming Story That Follows a Billy Goat Who Must Overcome His Use of Foul Language in Order to Join a Baseball Team
Recent release “Billy Goat” from Covenant Books author Markham R. is a captivating tale that centers around Billy Goat, who has a terrible habit of using foul language whenever he gets upset. In order to achieve his dreams and join a baseball team, Billy will have to learn how to overcome this habit for good.
New York, NY, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Markham R., a veteran of the US Navy who holds a background in construction, has completed his new book, “Billy Goat”: an adorable story of a baseball-loving billy goat who must overcome his awful habit of using foul language in order to play his favorite sport.
“Billy Goat has a habit of using foul language when he doesn’t get his way,” writes Markham. “This tends to put him out of favor with his farm mates. Billy loves baseball and wants to be on the team. The story chronicles his journey to the self-awareness and overcoming his propensity for foul language.
“In future editions, we will meet Spot the Pig, Henrietta Hen, Coach Stallion, Hoot the Wise Old Owl, and Rodney Rat. Each is a story of the value of being respectful of your elders, being kind to the other members of the community, and being tolerant of the habits others develop as they find their own personality. Each provides fun stories that provide strong messages for young readers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Markham R.’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Billy’s journey to achieve his goals. With colorful artwork and an important message about the use of foul language, “Billy Goat” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit Billy’s adventures over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Billy Goat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
