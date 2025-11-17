Author Markham R.’s New Book, "Billy Goat," is a Charming Story That Follows a Billy Goat Who Must Overcome His Use of Foul Language in Order to Join a Baseball Team

Recent release “Billy Goat” from Covenant Books author Markham R. is a captivating tale that centers around Billy Goat, who has a terrible habit of using foul language whenever he gets upset. In order to achieve his dreams and join a baseball team, Billy will have to learn how to overcome this habit for good.