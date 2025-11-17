Author Gerda Tomasino’s New Book, "Never A Doubt," is an Autobiography That Takes Readers Through the Heartbreak, Recovery, and Joy of the Author’s Life
Recent release “Never A Doubt” from Covenant Books author Gerda Tomasino invites readers to travel with the author from the contentment and safety of Jægerspris Castle and Orphanage to fear and loneliness in Copenhagen, the magnificence of New York City, and the glamour of Beverly Hills.
Corona, CA, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gerda Tomasino has completed her new book, “Never A Doubt”: a compelling autobiography that follows what started as a child’s dream to go to America and led to adventure, romance, heartbreak, near-death, ending in love and fulfillment.
Author Gerda Tomasino’s education consists of schooling at the Jægerspris Castle and Orphanage and the Copenhagen School of Art and Design in Denmark. She has published poetry and a feature article in the Irvine World Newspaper in Newport Beach, California. Gerda currently resides in an active adult community in Southern California. She is an avid mah-jongg and Canasta player and enjoys concerts and social functions of all kinds.
Gerda Tomasino writes, “As I think back over the years, when the bad times engulf you, it is difficult to believe what good and wonderous experiences are in your future. God has a plan, and we must believe and trust in His wisdom. Faith needs to be learned and relearned and accepted. It is not always an easy journey; maybe it was never meant to be easy.”
She continues, “I know I’ll never have closure as to why my mother put my sister and me in orphanages. I don’t know if she suffered and longed to be with her two little girls. It was wartime; I want to believe she did the best she could for us. For nine years, I lived in a beautiful place and was warm and well fed, taken care of, and educated. I never knew the harshness of war. God provided a place for me to grow and dream.”
Author Gerda Tomasino’s new book rewards the faith of readers.
Readers can purchase “Never A Doubt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
