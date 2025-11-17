Author Gerda Tomasino’s New Book, "Never A Doubt," is an Autobiography That Takes Readers Through the Heartbreak, Recovery, and Joy of the Author’s Life

Recent release “Never A Doubt” from Covenant Books author Gerda Tomasino invites readers to travel with the author from the contentment and safety of Jægerspris Castle and Orphanage to fear and loneliness in Copenhagen, the magnificence of New York City, and the glamour of Beverly Hills.