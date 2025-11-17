Author Elaine Lewis and Illustrator Cathy Lewis’s New Book, "Jesus the Great I Am," is a Bible Study That Aims to Help Readers Realize Jesus’s Presence in Their Lives

Recent release “Jesus the Great I Am: Recognizing His Presence in Daily Life” from Covenant Books author Elaine Lewis and illustrator Cathy Lewis is a poignant Bible study that explores the “I Am” sayings of Jesus to help foster an understanding of the incredible grace and love that the Lord offers to all.