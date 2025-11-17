Author Elaine Lewis and Illustrator Cathy Lewis’s New Book, "Jesus the Great I Am," is a Bible Study That Aims to Help Readers Realize Jesus’s Presence in Their Lives
Recent release “Jesus the Great I Am: Recognizing His Presence in Daily Life” from Covenant Books author Elaine Lewis and illustrator Cathy Lewis is a poignant Bible study that explores the “I Am” sayings of Jesus to help foster an understanding of the incredible grace and love that the Lord offers to all.
Boardman, OH, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elaine Lewis, founder and director of There Is Hope, Inc., and illustrator Cathy Lewis have completed their new book, “Jesus the Great I Am: Recognizing His Presence in Daily Life”: an uplifting and insightful look at the various “I Am” sayings of Christ throughout the Bible, examining these Scriptural passages through in-depth discussion.
“I have realized in more than fifty years of studying the Word of God and also reading through the Bible in a year—year after year— the great benefits,” writes Elain. “In doing this, the Word becomes more precious! As a teenager, I began listening to biblically sound teachers on the radio and hearing the Word preached in corporate worship every Sunday, a practice that continues to the present. Furthermore, my Lord gives me a greater hunger to delve into his truths to a deeper degree. At the time of this writing, for thirty-plus years, my profession continues as a mental health counselor serving hundreds of patients. The primary direction was to introduce them to the one who can direct every aspect of our lives and to bring healing. Then, of course, to guide each person to become whole in every way.
“For the reader, my heart’s longing is that everyone will be challenged to add to this study additional scriptures that are special to you. May each of us fall in love repeatedly with our wonderful Lord Jesus the Christ, full of grace and mercy, who has lavished upon us his immeasurable love and every spiritual blessing! May we recognize his grace and mercies that are new every day! May we know the Great I Am in a joyful measure beyond description, and may we bask in his presence daily!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elaine Lewis’s new book, with illustrations by Cathy Lewis, is a riveting and comprehensive guide that will help readers from all walks of life grow in their faith and understanding of God’s son, recognising his presence in their daily lives.
Readers can purchase “Jesus the Great I Am: Recognizing His Presence in Daily Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“I have realized in more than fifty years of studying the Word of God and also reading through the Bible in a year—year after year— the great benefits,” writes Elain. “In doing this, the Word becomes more precious! As a teenager, I began listening to biblically sound teachers on the radio and hearing the Word preached in corporate worship every Sunday, a practice that continues to the present. Furthermore, my Lord gives me a greater hunger to delve into his truths to a deeper degree. At the time of this writing, for thirty-plus years, my profession continues as a mental health counselor serving hundreds of patients. The primary direction was to introduce them to the one who can direct every aspect of our lives and to bring healing. Then, of course, to guide each person to become whole in every way.
“For the reader, my heart’s longing is that everyone will be challenged to add to this study additional scriptures that are special to you. May each of us fall in love repeatedly with our wonderful Lord Jesus the Christ, full of grace and mercy, who has lavished upon us his immeasurable love and every spiritual blessing! May we recognize his grace and mercies that are new every day! May we know the Great I Am in a joyful measure beyond description, and may we bask in his presence daily!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elaine Lewis’s new book, with illustrations by Cathy Lewis, is a riveting and comprehensive guide that will help readers from all walks of life grow in their faith and understanding of God’s son, recognising his presence in their daily lives.
Readers can purchase “Jesus the Great I Am: Recognizing His Presence in Daily Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories