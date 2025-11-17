Author Ashley Mickel’s New Book, "Silent Memories," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores the Trials and Struggles the Author Has Endured Throughout Her Life
Recent release “Silent Memories” from Covenant Books author Ashley Mickel is a stirring and powerful autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on her life journey. From moments of pain and trials to triumph and success, Mickel’s story is one that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Fort Smith, AR, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ashley Mickel has completed her new book, “Silent Memories”: a compelling account that explores the author’s journey through life, chronicling the struggles she faced and her experiences that have come to shape who she is.
“I’m telling you a story of my life—my experiences and thoughts of how things were and the reality of the now,” writes Mickel. “What I’m living in is proof that things change if you want it bad enough. I do not want to offend anyone with my story, so please understand it in the purest way you can. Hope all is well, everyone. God bless you all.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ashley Mickel’s new book will leave readers spellbound, weaving an intimate self-portrait that will keep the pages turning as the author bears her very soul. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Silent Memories” promises to captivate readers, inspiring a sense of hope in those facing similar struggles in their own lives.
Readers can purchase “Silent Memories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“I’m telling you a story of my life—my experiences and thoughts of how things were and the reality of the now,” writes Mickel. “What I’m living in is proof that things change if you want it bad enough. I do not want to offend anyone with my story, so please understand it in the purest way you can. Hope all is well, everyone. God bless you all.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ashley Mickel’s new book will leave readers spellbound, weaving an intimate self-portrait that will keep the pages turning as the author bears her very soul. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Silent Memories” promises to captivate readers, inspiring a sense of hope in those facing similar struggles in their own lives.
Readers can purchase “Silent Memories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories