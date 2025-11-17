Author Timothy E. Robinson’s New Book, "The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History Volume 2, 1934 to 1956," Explores the Growth of the College Game
Recent release "The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History" from Newman Springs Publishing author Timothy E. Robinson is the second volume in a multi-part series that aims to cover yearly history of college football. In this edition, Robinson covers from 1934 to 1956, documenting records, statistics, and summaries of important games for this period.
East Lansing, MI, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Timothy E. Robinson has completed his new book, "The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History": a fascinating and thorough look at the year by year records for over a thousand college football teams, ranging for more than twenty years from 1934 to 1956.
“This is volume 2 of a multi-book set covering the yearly history of college football,” shares Robinson. “Included are the yearly win-loss records for over 1,000 teams. In this volume the years 1934 to 1956 are covered.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Timothy E. Robinson’s comprehensive encyclopedia is a must-have for sports historians, researchers, and dedicated fans seeking an in-depth, year-by-year account of the game's earliest eras.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This is volume 2 of a multi-book set covering the yearly history of college football,” shares Robinson. “Included are the yearly win-loss records for over 1,000 teams. In this volume the years 1934 to 1956 are covered.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Timothy E. Robinson’s comprehensive encyclopedia is a must-have for sports historians, researchers, and dedicated fans seeking an in-depth, year-by-year account of the game's earliest eras.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories