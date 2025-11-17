Author Timothy E. Robinson’s New Book, "The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History Volume 2, 1934 to 1956," Explores the Growth of the College Game

Recent release "The Encyclopedia of College Football: A Yearly History" from Newman Springs Publishing author Timothy E. Robinson is the second volume in a multi-part series that aims to cover yearly history of college football. In this edition, Robinson covers from 1934 to 1956, documenting records, statistics, and summaries of important games for this period.