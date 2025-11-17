K. R. Dannewitz’s New Book, "Protocol Y," Centers Around a Sorceress’s Attempts to Bring Back the Soul of the Last Man After All Males Are Eradicated from the World
Covington, LA, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author K. R. Dannewitz, a veteran who currently resides in Covington, Louisiana, with his wife, has completed his most recent book, “Protocol Y”: a compelling sci-fi fantasy that follows a sorceress whose obsession with creating a clone to house the soul of the last male could drive all of humanity to ruin.
Author K. R. Dannewitz has been fascinated with military hard science fiction and science-fiction fantasy space operas since he was a child. He’s a member of the Pacific Northwest Writers Association, a military veteran, and an alumnus of the University of Southwestern Louisiana where he earned a bachelor of science in criminology and a double minor in history and political science. He recently retired from a twenty-five-year career in law enforcement, twenty-three of which were in federal service.
“Six thousand years after women perfected the female-to-female reproduction technique and eradicated the last enslaved men, sorceress Eva O’Sullivan receives visions from the soul of the last man,” writes Dannewitz. “Her hubris and blind obsession to illegally clone a body for the soul to possess could have tragic consequences for the balance of humanity.”
Published by Fulton Books, K. R. Dannewitz’s book will leave readers spellbound as they follow Eva on her quest to revive the last man, no matter the dire outcomes her obsession could create. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Protocol Y” promises to keep the pages turning right up until its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Protocol Y” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author K. R. Dannewitz has been fascinated with military hard science fiction and science-fiction fantasy space operas since he was a child. He’s a member of the Pacific Northwest Writers Association, a military veteran, and an alumnus of the University of Southwestern Louisiana where he earned a bachelor of science in criminology and a double minor in history and political science. He recently retired from a twenty-five-year career in law enforcement, twenty-three of which were in federal service.
“Six thousand years after women perfected the female-to-female reproduction technique and eradicated the last enslaved men, sorceress Eva O’Sullivan receives visions from the soul of the last man,” writes Dannewitz. “Her hubris and blind obsession to illegally clone a body for the soul to possess could have tragic consequences for the balance of humanity.”
Published by Fulton Books, K. R. Dannewitz’s book will leave readers spellbound as they follow Eva on her quest to revive the last man, no matter the dire outcomes her obsession could create. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Protocol Y” promises to keep the pages turning right up until its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Protocol Y” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories