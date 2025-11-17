Ruth Willis’s New Book, "Crossroads," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents Moments of Choice in the Author’s Life and the Valuable Lessons Each One Provided
Carmel, IN, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ruth Willis, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who taught early child development for almost seventeen years, has completed her most recent book, “Crossroads”: a compelling read that reflects upon the author’s path through life, and the critical choices she made that have forever shaped her journey.
“The reason I have written ‘Crossroads’ is because of my own personal experiences that have been both good and bad,” writes Willis. “I have learned some valuable lessons over the last sixty-five years regarding surrendering my life to Christ.
“Each day we face new challenges, and we make choices that could be a blessing or a hindrance to our future life experience. We will all face a crossroad at some point in our lives. Our life experiences can teach us many valuable lessons regarding how we handle our own faults and failures. Many of the lessons I have learned were not taught in our schools or even at home; they were from my own life experience. There are so many lessons we can learn from the Bible that can improve our lives for the better.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ruth Willis’s book is a stirring account that will resonate with readers from all backgrounds as they follow the author’s journey and discover the universal crossroads that everyone will come to at some point in their lives. Through sharing her story, Willis aims to lift up her readers, helping to prepare them for their own choices as they navigate life’s twisting road.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Crossroads” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
