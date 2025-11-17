Dr. Corey Warner’s Newly Released "The Bible of Emotional Intelligence" is a Practical and Transformative Guide to Understanding, Managing, and Mastering Emotions

“The Bible of Emotional Intelligence: A Simple Comprehensive Approach to Improving Personal and Professional Growth, Addressing Anxiety and Depression, and Principles for Parenting and Teaching” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Corey Warner offers readers actionable strategies to enhance self-awareness, build empathy, resolve conflicts, and strengthen leadership and parenting skills, all grounded in a holistic approach to mind, body, and spirit.