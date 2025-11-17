Dr. Corey Warner’s Newly Released "The Bible of Emotional Intelligence" is a Practical and Transformative Guide to Understanding, Managing, and Mastering Emotions
“The Bible of Emotional Intelligence: A Simple Comprehensive Approach to Improving Personal and Professional Growth, Addressing Anxiety and Depression, and Principles for Parenting and Teaching” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Corey Warner offers readers actionable strategies to enhance self-awareness, build empathy, resolve conflicts, and strengthen leadership and parenting skills, all grounded in a holistic approach to mind, body, and spirit.
Hidden Valley Lake, CA, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Bible of Emotional Intelligence: A Simple Comprehensive Approach to Improving Personal and Professional Growth, Addressing Anxiety and Depression, and Principles for Parenting and Teaching”: a helpful and informative guide to emotional mastery. “The Bible of Emotional Intelligence: A Simple Comprehensive Approach to Improving Personal and Professional Growth, Addressing Anxiety and Depression, and Principles for Parenting and Teaching” is the creation of published author, Dr. Corey Warner, a God-fearing physician with over twenty-five years of practicing internal medicine. His patient-centered approach emphasizes healing the mind, body, and spirit while guiding his medical team to serve each patient with empathy and compassion. Outside of medicine, Dr. Warner enjoys golf, exercising, traveling, reading, and attending church. Connect with Dr. Warner via Instagram (@thegooddoc1), Facebook (C Mar Warner), and LinkedIn (Dr. Corey M Warner).
Dr. Corey Warner shares, “In a world where intellect often overshadows the heart, The Bible of Emotional Intelligence emerges as your essential guide to understanding and harnessing the profound power of emotions. This groundbreaking book offers a transformative journey into the depths of human emotions, equipping you with tools to navigate the complexities of personal and professional relationships, enhancing your self-awareness, and cultivating resilience.
Within these pages, you will discover the following:
· How to deepen emotional connections: Learn how to cultivate meaningful relationships by understanding the emotions of others and expressing your own with authenticity and compassion.
· Conflict resolution: Master effective strategies to navigate disagreements, and turn conflict into collaboration, fostering harmony in your personal life and workplace.
· Tools for parenting and education: Equip yourself with invaluable techniques to nurture emotional intelligence in children, fostering empathy and self-awareness that will last a lifetime.
· Unleashing leadership skills: Discover how emotional intelligence can elevate your leadership abilities, empowering you to inspire teams, drive engagement, and create a positive organizational culture.
Whether you are seeking personal growth, professional success, or effective parenting strategies, The Bible of Emotional Intelligence invites you to embark on a journey of self-discovery and mastery. This book is more than a read; it’s a road map to a more enriched life—one where you can navigate your emotions with confidence and harness their power to uplift those around you.
Unleash the potential that lies within you. Your journey toward emotional mastery starts here!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Corey Warner’s new book equips readers to enhance emotional intelligence and improve relationships in every area of life.
Consumers can purchase “The Bible of Emotional Intelligence: A Simple Comprehensive Approach to Improving Personal and Professional Growth, Addressing Anxiety and Depression, and Principles for Parenting and Teaching” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Bible of Emotional Intelligence: A Simple Comprehensive Approach to Improving Personal and Professional Growth, Addressing Anxiety and Depression, and Principles for Parenting and Teaching”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
