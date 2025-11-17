Kristina Polley’s Newly Released "The Son of Thunder Goes to School" is a Delightful and Faith-Filled Children’s Story
“The Son of Thunder Goes to School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristina Polley is an engaging and humorous tale for young readers, blending life lessons with fun classroom antics.
Fayetteville, NC, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Son of Thunder Goes to School”: an engaging and humorous children’s book. “The Son of Thunder Goes to School” is the creation of published author, Kristina Polley, a mother, wife, and physician associate who has combined her medical career with a passion for writing and editing. Following God’s calling after attending the 2019 Asheville Christian Writers Conference, she published a Christian devotional in 2020 and earned a certification in medical writing and editing from the University of Chicago. She is the founder of HarvestPen, LLC, a writing and editing consulting business, and continues to create content that shares the gospel. In her free time, she enjoys reading, movies, and spending time with her family.
Polley shares, “James is a kindergarten student on his first day of school, but he’d much rather be at home with his grandpa Jesse. He’ll do just about anything to try and get kicked out of class. In fact, anything the teacher, Ms. Hemsworth, suggests or requires, he’ll do the opposite.
When it’s time to sing the ABCs, James decides to sing his ZYXs. Ms. Hemsworth thinks he’s clever and unique, which makes James angrier. He doesn’t care too much for Ms. Hemsworth’s nice demeanor.
Will our thunderous James and Ms. Hemsworth get along, or will disaster strike in the classroom?
Find out in The Son of Thunder Goes to School.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristina Polley’s new book combines fun storytelling with meaningful lessons on kindness, patience, and perseverance for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “The Son of Thunder Goes to School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Son of Thunder Goes to School”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
