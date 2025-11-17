Terri Stephens-Higgins’s Newly Released "Bella Bean on Blueberry Lane" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale About Friendship, Resilience, and the Joys of Puppyhood

“Bella Bean on Blueberry Lane: The Puppy Wonder” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terri Stephens-Higgins is an engaging and tender story that follows Bella, a spirited puppy, as she learns important life lessons, overcomes challenges, and discovers the value of kindness, communication, and support from loved ones.