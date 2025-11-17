Terri Stephens-Higgins’s Newly Released "Bella Bean on Blueberry Lane" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale About Friendship, Resilience, and the Joys of Puppyhood
“Bella Bean on Blueberry Lane: The Puppy Wonder” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terri Stephens-Higgins is an engaging and tender story that follows Bella, a spirited puppy, as she learns important life lessons, overcomes challenges, and discovers the value of kindness, communication, and support from loved ones.
Creston, IA, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Bella Bean on Blueberry Lane: The Puppy Wonder”: a delightful children’s story that entertains while teaching valuable lessons about empathy, problem-solving, and friendship. “Bella Bean on Blueberry Lane: The Puppy Wonder” is the creation of published author, Terri Stephens-Higgins, a mom, a sister, a daughter, a wife, and a pet mom. With a master’s degree in communications and a bachelor’s degree in public relations, she has spent her professional career as a marketing director in higher education, receiving state, regional, and national recognition for communications, writing, and print. Recently, Terri took her love of writing to the children’s book genre. Living in Iowa, she loves being outside nurturing her flower gardens, baking, and spending time with friends and family.
Stephens-Higgins shares, “Bella Bean on Blueberry Lane is written with a tender storyline, introducing and following Bella, the wonder puppy, as she learns real-life lessons and figures out how to conquer the roughest days with help from those around her. Life is short, and therefore, humans and puppies alike must remember to communicate and reach out for help no matter the topics and no matter their ages. Author Terri Stephens-Higgins wrote the story of Bella Bean to emotionally touch both children and adults.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terri Stephens-Higgins’s new book offers a charming and meaningful reading experience that encourages children to navigate life’s challenges with courage, curiosity, and the support of family and friends.
Consumers can purchase “Bella Bean on Blueberry Lane: The Puppy Wonder” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bella Bean on Blueberry Lane: The Puppy Wonder”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
