Gregory M. Norton’s Newly Released "A Gunner and Bits Christmas Story" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale Celebrating Faith, Family, and the True Meaning of Christmas
“A Gunner and Bits Christmas Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gregory M. Norton is a charming holiday adventure that follows a little girl, her loyal dog, and a magical Christmas Eve discovery that reminds them of the deeper joy of the season.
Oakhurst, NJ, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Gunner and Bits Christmas Story”: a delightful and uplifting story that captures the wonder of Christmas through the eyes of a child and her beloved dog. “A Gunner and Bits Christmas Story” is the creation of published author, Gregory M. Norton, a lifelong New Jersey resident, who found inspiration for his first book in the real-life Gunner and Bits. With a large family of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and godchildren, he chose a children’s story as the perfect project. A devoted Christmas enthusiast, he cherishes the holiday’s traditions and classic films, and through this book, he hopes to share the joy and message of Christmas with readers.
Gregory M. Norton shares, “It’s late on a snowy Christmas Eve, and seven-year-old Bits is certain that the little deer in her backyard is one of Santa’s. Her faithful companion and family dog, Gunner, isn’t so sure.
They must work together to rescue the little deer, and in doing so, they will be reminded that the real reason we celebrate Christmas is much greater than the gifts we receive.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregory M. Norton’s new book is a touching holiday read for families that blends adventure, faith, and festive spirit into a memorable Christmas tale.
Consumers can purchase “A Gunner and Bits Christmas Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Gunner and Bits Christmas Story”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
