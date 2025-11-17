Mary Leola Gossett’s Newly Released "Closer Still" is a Heartfelt Invitation to Experience God’s Healing Love and Unwavering Presence
“Closer Still: Drawing Near to the Extraordinary Heart of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Leola Gossett is an inspiring testimony of faith that encourages readers to release past pain, embrace God’s love, and walk boldly into His purpose for their lives.
Landrum, SC, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Closer Still: Drawing Near to the Extraordinary Heart of God”: a deeply moving exploration of faith, healing, and the redeeming power of God’s grace. “Closer Still: Drawing Near to the Extraordinary Heart of God” is the creation of published author, Mary Leola Gossett, who shares life with her husband, Jeff, in Landrum, South Carolina, at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A devoted “mom” to her two fur babies, Mollie and Buster, she also treasures her four children-in-love and five grandchildren. Since leaving the workforce in 2021, Lee has embraced her lifelong passion for writing, counseling, and inspiring others.
Connect with Lee: Facebook (Lee Gossett) | Instagram (lgossett2024 Lee Gossett).
Gossett shares, “In Closer Still, author Lee Gossett invites you on a journey of transformation, faith, and healing. Through raw personal experiences, deep reflections and over 100 Scriptural references, she shares how God’s love and grace can redeem even the most broken pasts. Faith in God’s love for us can help break those chains to our past and give us courage to live a fulfilling life.
With enduring honesty, Lee shares the struggles she has faced with pain, loss, and self-doubt. Through it all, she discovered an unshakeable truth: God’s love is constant and His purpose for our lives is greater than we can ever imagine.
Closer Still will encourage you to surrender, trust, and draw closer to the heart of God who has been with you through it all. No matter where you have been or what you have done, God is calling you closer.
Will you answer?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Leola Gossett’s new book is a powerful reminder that God’s love redeems, restores, and calls each believer into a deeper, more personal relationship with Him.
Consumers can purchase “Closer Still: Drawing Near to the Extraordinary Heart of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Closer Still: Drawing Near to the Extraordinary Heart of God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
