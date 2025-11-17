Adam Jarratt’s Newly Released "Sherman County" is a Gripping True Story of Power, Struggle, and the Timeless Battle Between Good and Evil
“Sherman County” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adam Jarratt is a powerful debut that exposes the harsh realities of a forgotten community, exploring resilience, justice, and the high cost of standing against corruption and violence.
Shreveport, LA, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sherman County”: a striking real-life account of conflict, injustice, and perseverance. “Sherman County” is the creation of published author, Adam Jarratt, who was born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is a graduate of Louisiana Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in aviation management. He earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Oklahoma. He has served in two deployments to Iraq as a Marine Corps infantryman during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has also served as a Marine Corps officer stationed in San Diego, California, and Washington, DC. Adam is currently a major and is stationed in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is his first published work.
Jarratt shares, “This is a true story about a power struggle in a part of the country that has been forgotten about by some and never known about by others. In an area where opportunity is not abundant and young people rarely see a bright future, there will always be predators who are able to take advantage of the vulnerable and wreak havoc on their communities.
When bad people intend to do harm, there are good people who will try to intervene for the benefit of the downtrodden. This all too often brings about a clash of wills.
Unlike most Hollywood movies, good does not always triumph over evil. In some cases, good wins, but it comes at great cost. Sometimes, it takes a long time before justice is done.
Though grim and tragic, this is a modern story of good versus evil.”
Jarratt will be donating 10% of the book profits to Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam Jarratt’s new book is a raw and eye-opening narrative that reminds readers of the resilience of the human spirit, even in the face of corruption and tragedy.
Consumers can purchase “Sherman County” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sherman County”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
