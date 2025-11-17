R.O. Abel’s Newly Released "Selling God" is a Thought-Provoking Examination of the Prosperity Gospel Measured Against Biblical Truth
“Selling God” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.O. Abel is an engaging work that challenges the misleading promises of Prosperityism and calls readers back to the true gospel of Christ.
New York, NY, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Selling God”: a discerning exploration of the dangers of the prosperity gospel and its impact on the church. “Selling God” is the creation of published author, R.O. Abel, a layperson and worship leader in a small evangelical church in rural midwestern America. Having come to the saving grace of Christ through the witness of Christian friends and a small Bible study group some forty-plus years ago, he began attending an evangelical Bible-preaching church where numerous pastors and elders mentored him. At his wife’s suggestion, he embarked on a Bible-reading campaign some fourteen years ago, which comprised reading the Bible each day to accomplish a comprehensive study of the scriptures annually. After several years of reading the entire Bible, he began seeing everything in life from a different perspective—God’s perspective. Rick is a layperson and writes strictly from that perspective and language.
R.O. Abel shares, “Selling God unveils the subtle deceptions behind the unorthodox theology commonly referred to as the prosperity gospel and contrasts those misleading truth claims against the true gospel as delineated in scripture.
While many in Christianity have identified the pernicious claims of Prosperityism, directly associating them with certain televangelists, authors, and megachurch pastors, I am going a step further to suggest the errors that are presented in the prosperity gospel narratives are more widespread and invasive than most believe.
The prosperity gospel (often referred to in this book as Prosperityism) has a distinctive allure, which is not from the Holy Spirit but pleases the human flesh. If the concept is pleasing to man, perhaps it can be sold. In this book, I am making the case that the miracles and blessings of God should not be sold. When God’s holy blessings are marketed, the gospel of Christ is sacrificed on the altar of material gain.
We all want to be prosperous, and throughout scripture, we see that prosperity, as defined by God, is awarded to righteous living. Nevertheless, this prosperity is characterized by God’s holy nature, which is in direct contrast to that presented in the “health and wealth” gospels.
Prosperityism can be identified by persons or groups that alter, either through omitting or reinterpreting, scripture verses to present a marketable narrative that attracts and maintains adherents. When this happens, the gospel and the church suffer the inevitable consequences.
In the book Selling God, my interest is preserving the true and undefiled gospel of Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.O. Abel’s new book offers readers a clear and convicting call to examine teachings carefully and remain rooted in God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Selling God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Selling God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
