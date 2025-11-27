Preorders Open for Newest Mat Brisco Adventure from Author C.V. Alba
Preorders are now open for "e-llegal treasures," the fourth title in author C.V. Alba’s Mat Brisco Mystery series.
Charlottesville, VA, November 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Preorders are now open for "e-llegal treasures," the fourth title in author C.V. Alba’s Mat Brisco Mystery series. These thriller novels follow Mat through a series of tech-related adventures and are based in 1990’s Washington, D.C.
In this newest action thriller, "e-llegal treasures," Mat gets lured into a distant war by the stunning reappearance of her brother Sam, who disappeared 15 years ago. He and her former lover, Curt, have been sent to find a stash of stolen diamonds. If Curt and Sam don’t return them, innocent people will die. Sam asks Mat to decipher a computer disk he found on the body of a murdered courier, which puts her in danger from those who want to protect the data it contains. With the bodies piling up, Mat and her brother are in a race against time to find the diamonds and return them.
"It’s 'Romancing the Stone' for readers – especially those who remember the dot-com boom and the other technological excitement of the 1990’s," said Alba.
The title will be available as an e-book and paperback, with preorders for e-book only. Both formats will publish exclusively on Amazon this Black Friday: November 28, 2025.
A resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, C.V. is a former information technology professor and a registered gemologist with the International School of Gemology. More information about the author is available at cvalba.com.
In this newest action thriller, "e-llegal treasures," Mat gets lured into a distant war by the stunning reappearance of her brother Sam, who disappeared 15 years ago. He and her former lover, Curt, have been sent to find a stash of stolen diamonds. If Curt and Sam don’t return them, innocent people will die. Sam asks Mat to decipher a computer disk he found on the body of a murdered courier, which puts her in danger from those who want to protect the data it contains. With the bodies piling up, Mat and her brother are in a race against time to find the diamonds and return them.
"It’s 'Romancing the Stone' for readers – especially those who remember the dot-com boom and the other technological excitement of the 1990’s," said Alba.
The title will be available as an e-book and paperback, with preorders for e-book only. Both formats will publish exclusively on Amazon this Black Friday: November 28, 2025.
A resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, C.V. is a former information technology professor and a registered gemologist with the International School of Gemology. More information about the author is available at cvalba.com.
Contact
SongbirdContact
C.V. Alba
703-887-3046
cvalba.com
C.V. Alba
703-887-3046
cvalba.com
Categories