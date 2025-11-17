Amy E. Whitman’s Newly Released "Captain Barlow’s Pirate Ship" is a Delightful and Imaginative Tale That Encourages Children to be Brave and Try New Things

“Captain Barlow’s Pirate Ship” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy E. Whitman is a humorous and heartwarming story about a picky eater whose adventure aboard a pirate ship teaches him courage, curiosity, and the joy of trying something new.