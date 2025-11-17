Amy E. Whitman’s Newly Released "Captain Barlow’s Pirate Ship" is a Delightful and Imaginative Tale That Encourages Children to be Brave and Try New Things
“Captain Barlow’s Pirate Ship” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy E. Whitman is a humorous and heartwarming story about a picky eater whose adventure aboard a pirate ship teaches him courage, curiosity, and the joy of trying something new.
Lancaster, PA, November 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Captain Barlow’s Pirate Ship”: a charming and adventurous children’s story that combines humor, imagination, and a valuable life lesson about overcoming fears. “Captain Barlow’s Pirate Ship” is the creation of published author, Amy E. Whitman, an award-winning author from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has spent over twenty years learning from and inspiring children through storytelling. Her works include the middle grade novel Half on Tuesdays, a finalist in the Next Generation INDIE Book Awards, and the short story The Anywhere Home, a 2025 INDIE Short Story Contest winner. While she writes across genres, her greatest passion lies in creating picture books, with The Colors of Jesus set for release in fall 2025. She finds joy in crafting stories that touch young hearts and minds. Learn more at www.amyewhitman.com.
Amy E. Whitman shares, “Young Will Tucker is the world’s pickiest eater! He won’t try any food that he only thinks is disgusting. He thinks cauliflower looks like white warts and who eats warts? Will’s parents are exhausted with the mealtime battles.
In marches Captain Barlow who carries Will away to his pirate ship like a barrel of squirming fish. While on board, Will continues refusing to try his food. Captain Barlow has no other choice but to sentence Will to walk the plank!
Will young Will Tucker smarten up and come to his senses? Or will he meet his fate at the end of the plank?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy E. Whitman’s new book invites young readers on a fun, high-seas adventure filled with laughter and life lessons, reminding children that trying something new can lead to unexpected delight.
Consumers can purchase “Captain Barlow’s Pirate Ship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Captain Barlow’s Pirate Ship”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Amy E. Whitman shares, “Young Will Tucker is the world’s pickiest eater! He won’t try any food that he only thinks is disgusting. He thinks cauliflower looks like white warts and who eats warts? Will’s parents are exhausted with the mealtime battles.
In marches Captain Barlow who carries Will away to his pirate ship like a barrel of squirming fish. While on board, Will continues refusing to try his food. Captain Barlow has no other choice but to sentence Will to walk the plank!
Will young Will Tucker smarten up and come to his senses? Or will he meet his fate at the end of the plank?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy E. Whitman’s new book invites young readers on a fun, high-seas adventure filled with laughter and life lessons, reminding children that trying something new can lead to unexpected delight.
Consumers can purchase “Captain Barlow’s Pirate Ship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Captain Barlow’s Pirate Ship”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories