What Does It Mean to Belong? Discover “In the Same Place,” a Powerful New Poetry & Photography Collection by Mia. MP.
Internationally acclaimed poet, author, and photographer Mia. MP releases her compelling new book, "In the Same Place," now available on Amazon in English and Spanish. This emotionally resonant collection blends intimate poetry with fine art photography to explore identity, migration, and the lifelong search for home.
Miami, FL, November 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Through three vivid chapters—Roots, Diaspora, and Reform—the book traces the internal journey of leaving one place behind and learning to build another. Each poem invites readers to confront nostalgia, cultural dissonance, grief, resilience, and the joy of rediscovering belonging.
Alongside the writing, a stunning visual narrative unfolds through a fine art photography project focused on feet, a symbolic representation of movement, memory, and the paths that shape us. Together, the poetry and imagery create a multi-sensory experience that encourages reflection, healing, and empowerment.
“This book is a home built from words and footsteps,” says Mia. MP. “It is a reminder that belonging is not something we wait for, it is something we create, wherever we are.”
In the Same Place resonates deeply with readers navigating displacement, personal reinvention, or the quiet work of healing. It is a sanctuary for anyone who has ever asked, where do I truly belong?
About the Author
Mia. MP is an award-winning Cuban-American author and photographer widely recognized for her innovative fusion of poetry and visual storytelling. She holds a degree in Communication Sciences and a postgraduate degree in Education. Her artistic work has appeared in respected international publications including EYE-Photo Magazine, Shades of Grey, Vogue, WePhoto, Azahar (Spain), Nagari, Hypermedia, and Insularis (Miami).
Her poetry series Inner Journey has a five-star rating and became an Amazon Bestseller in several international markets. Since relocating to Florida in 2011, Mia has exhibited widely across Miami and abroad—winning the Capture Coral Gables Photography Contest in 2015—and showcasing her work in exhibitions around the world, including her solo show Havana: The Gift of Diversity at Gallery TEN in Tokyo.
In addition to her creative career, Mia teaches in Miami, inspiring students to embrace expression, identity, and the arts.
Mia. MP/ Maydoll Morales Perez
786-649-0802
www.amazon.com/stores/Mia-MP/author/B0D8483RYP?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnable
https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/50212408.Mia_M_P_
https://www.instagram.com/mia.mpauthorinfocus/
https://www.tiktok.com/@mia.mpauthorinfocus
https://www.youtube.com/@MiaMPAuthorinFocus
https://www.facebook.com/miampauthorinfocus/
