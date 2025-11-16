EndoSoft Pty Ltd., Achieves Integration with the Australian Government’s National Cancer Screening Register
Sydney, Australia, November 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EndoSoft, a leading healthcare IT and software company, proudly announces their partnership with the Australian government’s National Cancer Screening Register (NCSR).
The NCSR is designed to streamline and enhance the effectiveness of the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program (NBCSP) and the National Cervical Screening Program (NCSP). By creating a single electronic record for each patient, the NCSR ensures comprehensive tracking and management of screening activities, supporting regular cancer screenings for eligible members of the Australian public. Specific initiatives include inviting, reminding, and following up with participating patients, while also enabling healthcare providers to securely access and submit patient screening information directly to the register.
“EndoSoft® is proud to have achieved compliance with the Australian Government’s National Cancer Screening Register (NCSR),” says Raja Sekar Reddy, Senior Account Manager. “By integrating EndoVault® with the NCSR, healthcare providers can seamlessly interact with patient bowel screening information directly from their daily-use software, reinforcing our dedication to improving health outcomes.”
Raja Sekar Reddy
+61 (0) 2 9089 8806
endosoft.com
