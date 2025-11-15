HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized for Surgical Care Excellence
HCA HealthONE Swedish was recognized by Healthgrades as the #1 hospital for Surgical Care in Colorado and one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care for the third consecutive year (2023-2025). This distinction highlights the hospital's dedication to providing exceptional patient safety and outcomes through state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated professional team.
Englewood, CO, November 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Swedish offers state of the art facilities and a dedicated team of professionals to ensure patients’ surgical procedures are seamless and stress-free. For its exceptional patient outcomes and safety, Healthgrades recently ranked HCA HealthONE Swedish as the #1 hospital for Surgical Care in Colorado.
Healthgrades’ analysis of publicly reported care data also showed the hospital is truly a top-tier facility for Surgical Care, and named HCA HealthONE Swedish one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care and awarded it the Surgical Care Excellence Award, both for the third consecutive year (2023-2025).
“Patients have a choice when it comes to where their procedure is performed, and we’re very proud of our track record of providing the safest and highest-quality care,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, chief medical officer of HCA HealthONE Swedish. “Our commitment to the care and improvement of human life is the foundation of everything we do. When paired with the skill and experience of exceptional surgeons, the very latest technology and a compassionate support team, we’re proud to offer our patients an unparalleled surgical experience.”
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
