HCA HealthONE Swedish Unveils New Orthopedic Surgery Center to Support Advanced, Comprehensive Musculoskeletal Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish is opening a new, state-of-the-art Orthopedic Surgery facility. The expansion includes two new ORs and supports comprehensive care, from joint replacements to hip preservation. The grand opening is Friday, November 21, 2025, at the 4th-floor NW tower. The event features CEO Scott Davis and expert surgeon Dr. Brian White.
Denver, CO, November 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Swedish is proud to announce the opening of its new Orthopedic Surgery facility, a cutting-edge facility designed to significantly expand access to advanced and comprehensive musculoskeletal care for the Denver metro area. This major investment supports the full breadth of the HCA HealthONE Swedish Orthopedics program, renowned for its commitment to excellence across the spectrum of orthopedic needs.
The new facility is officially launching and will initially feature two new advanced operating rooms , with future capacity to expand. This expansion is projected to allow HCA HealthONE Swedish to perform 1,200–1,500 additional orthopedic surgeries annually, expanding access to high-quality care for the community.
A key strength of their comprehensive orthopedic services is their highly experienced and dedicated team of orthopedic surgeons and Advanced Practice Providers (APPs).
A Program Defined by Excellence and Comprehensive Capabilities
The new facility enhances their nationally recognized orthopedic services, which include:
Advanced Capabilities & Recognitions:
Advanced Total Joint Certification
Dedicated post-operative unit for optimized recovery
Surgeons actively involved in orthopedic research
Comprehensive Procedures:
Total hip, knee, and shoulder replacement
Foot and ankle surgery
Joint revision surgery
Hip Restoration surgeries, including cutting-edge procedures to preserve a patient’s native hip (e.g., labral reconstruction, Periacetabular Osteotomy - PAO)
This investment also specifically supports the pioneering work of surgeons like Dr. Brian White, who is a valuable member of their highly experienced and dedicated team. Dr. White will be among the first physicians to utilize this advanced area. Dr. White is the world's leading expert in labral reconstruction, and his specialized techniques and exclusive focus on the hip joint since 2008 elevate the entire program.
Grand Opening & Ribbon-Cutting Event
Please join them for the official Grand Opening & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Friday, November 21, 2025 , from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM.
The event will be held at HCA HealthONE Swedish, 4th-floor NW tower.
Guests will enjoy this professional, celebratory occasion, which will feature:
Official Ribbon-Cutting ceremony
Remarks from hospital leadership (including CEO Scott Davis) and Dr. Brian White
Guided Tours of the new surgical suites/facility
Networking with key community stakeholders, referring providers, and hospital staff
Light refreshments/Food and beverages
This event marks a major milestone in orthopedic innovation and patient care in Colorado.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
Contact
HCA HealthONE SwedishContact
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
