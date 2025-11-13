Future Horizons Presents: "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin - December 29, 2025 Lake Mary, FL
Temple Grandin, one of the world’s most accomplished adults with autism, holds a PhD in animal science and is a professor at Colorado State University. She is the author of several acclaimed books, including the national bestsellers Thinking in Pictures and Animals in Translation. Dr. Grandin lectures nationwide, has been featured in major media outlets, and the HBO film Temple Grandin won seven Emmys. Her portrait will soon join the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.
Lake Mary, FL, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On December 29 in Lake Mary, FL, Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned autism expert, scientist, and inventor, will share her personal insights and practical strategies for navigating life with autism. Through her work, lectures, and bestselling books, she has inspired countless individuals and families.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Lake Mary, 960 Paul Hoyer Way, Lake Mary, FL 32746.
Drawing on her experiences and research, Dr. Grandin provides invaluable insights into different types of thinkers and how to nurture creativity and innovation in young people.
Dr. Grandin will share insightful tips on:
• Early intervention, therapies, and classroom inclusion
• Improving social skills
• Independent living skills, including shopping, hygiene, and driving
• Different kinds of minds, and the importance of each
• Improving nutrition in picky eaters
This event is perfect for families, educators, professionals, or anyone passionate about supporting individuals with autism and promoting neurodiversity. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from one of the most influential voices in autism advocacy.
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
