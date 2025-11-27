18+ Show Returns in 2025: Spoken Word Meets Creativity and “Something Else”
Accra, Ghana, November 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The much-anticipated 18+ Show makes its grand return this December with a bigger, bolder, and more immersive edition. 18+ Show 2.0 is under the theme “Spoken Word Meets Creativity and Something Else.”
Organized by Viewplus, an African-focused entertainment brand under MC Multimedia, and proudly approved by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) as part of the “December in GH” calendar, this event promises to be one of the most captivating live experiences of the season.
About the 18+ Show
The 18+ Show is a creative fusion of spoken word, theatre, music, comedy, dance, and innovation, offering audiences an unforgettable live performance experience. The platform gives both emerging and seasoned artists a unique stage to collaborate, express, and inspire.
According to CEO Doji and The Patrick, creators and directors of the concept, “18+ Show isn’t just a show, it’s a movement. A rebirth of theatrical and poetic art designed to challenge, excite, and elevate the Ghanaian entertainment scene.”
2025 Event Details
Date: 12 December 2025
Venue: AUCC – African University College of Communications (Adabraka, Accra)
Showtimes: 10:00 AM & 7:00 PM
Ticket Rates:
GHS 20 (Students – ID required)
GHS 50 (Others)
Ticket Code: *713*33*678#
Featured Performers
This year’s lineup features a stellar mix of emerging and prolific performers, including:
CRISTAR, Bourgeoisie, Blessing, CK Agbanu, Jast Bella, Adehyi Cultural Troupe, Ina, Acro Brothers, and many surprise acts guaranteed to keep audiences thrilled throughout the show.
Expect excellence, dance, music, display of culture, wow moments and a taste of “Something Else” — the signature twist that makes the 18+ Show truly unique. Every 18+ Show event ultimately promotes prolificism — a call for thinkers, writers, poets, artistes and creators to create endlessly. Refine through doing over and over and over until they achieve perfection.
Future Plans
Following this year’s edition, MC Multimedia and Viewplus are introducing two major future expansions under the 18+ Show brand:
1. The Loud Edition
A strictly by-invitation edition that delves deeper into the academic and creative foundation of The Mine.
with focus on the intellectual and literary source behind the show's creation and features readings of 18 selected poems from, “The Mine”: A collection of fifty original poems written by CEO Doji.
It is a refined, reflective, and highly curated experience hosted exclusively by CEO Doji, celebrating the intellectual spirit that birthed the 18+ movement.
2. The School Tour Edition
An exciting outreach program designed to bring the 18+ experience directly to students across Ghana.
Each year, 10 schools are selected not by merit but at random using a proprietary in-app software called Shuffle Boss, built by the development team at MC Multimedia.
The goal is to promote inclusion, creativity, and inspiration among students through spoken word, theatre, and interactive performances.
Partners & Sponsors
Viewplus-99% Original, MC Multimedia, Digi Refera, Dkidz, Kreative Lense Multimedia, All Access Media, Acting Division and Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).
Contact Information
Media Contact:
Samuel Nutsugah Aheto
mcmultimedia.biz@gmail.com
+233 24 574 3677
WhatsApp (Tickets & Info): +233 26 7171 555
Websites:
www.viewplus.fun/18plus
www.mcmedia.top/events
www.digirefera.com
Social Media:
@viewplusgh on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok, Telegram & WhatsApp
