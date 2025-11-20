3DiVi Launches the First Deepfake Detector with Online Testing Available to Everyone
3DiVi, an international developer of computer vision solutions, today announced the launch of its 3DiVi Deepfake Detector online demo, now available for public use. This new tool allows users to upload videos or connect a live camera stream and determine frame by frame whether the content is a deepfake.
Covina, CA, November 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The online demo offers:
Frame-by-frame deepfake detection — precise verification of video authenticity.
Unlimited attempts — test as many videos as needed.
Instant results — real-time analysis powered by AI algorithms.
More than a demo, the 3DiVi Deepfake Detector is an API-ready module that can be seamlessly integrated into existing security, media, and verification platforms, enabling automated detection at scale.
“As deepfakes become more sophisticated, the need for real-time verification grows exponentially,” said Dmitry Morozov, Chairman of the Board at 3DiVi. “With this release, we’re empowering organizations to protect their content, users, and reputations through advanced deepfake detection technology — now available for instant online testing.”
The demo is free and available to anyone interested in exploring the capabilities of AI-driven deepfake detection. Users can try it with just one click.
For more information and to try the demo, visit: https://demo.3divi.ai/en/deepfake
