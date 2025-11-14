Loveforce International Releases Rock, Water and Love
Santa Clarita, CA, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 14, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One of them is a Rock song and another is love song. A Third single is about a water sign.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “American Beauty.” It is a Pop Rock anthem with a Rock beat and instrumentation. The lyrics tell about a woman whose beauty and charisma can get her just about anything she wants.
The Loveforce Collective’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “Scorpio.” It is a Hard Rock instrumental with furious beats released while the sun is transitioning through Scorpio in honor of the zodiac sign
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled ”You Wanna Fall In Love.” It is a rhythmic Jazz-Bosa Nova song that features instrumentation typical of a small Jazz ensemble of bass, guitar, drums, keyboards but a flute is added to give the recording more texture. The beat is fast paced yet the song maintains a light, breezy atmosphere with velvet voiced lead singer’s. Lyrically, it is a love song, about falling in love.
“Another week of fine releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are offering perfect music to recuperate from Veteran’s Day and get ready for Thanksgiving,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
