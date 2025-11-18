Bettye G. Walker’s Newly Released "Black Harvest of Souls" is a Compelling Personal Battle of Dark Versus Light for a Young Woman Caught on the Edge of Sanity
“Black Harvest of Souls” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bettye G. Walker is a cerebral fiction that finds a young woman trapped within a world of unknowns that push her mind and spirit to the point of near breaking.
Atlanta, GA, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Black Harvest of Souls”: a potent story of spiritual warfare. “Black Harvest of Souls” is the creation of published author Bettye G. Walker, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia.
Walker shares, “Black Harvest of Souls is the first inspirational novel written on behalf of a series of future short stories that embrace the author’s emotional dark battles with managing anxiety and depression. Realizing she couldn’t manage on her own, she finally seeks God’s face and listens to his instructions on how to use his biblical words, adjoined with her God-given prophetic gift, against mental warfare.
“Is it her insanity or another panic attack? Is she experiencing encounters with the paranormal or supernatural and dark recesses of her mind?
“Be very careful of what you ask for in prayer. The Holy Spirit comforts her as she is guided on a journey to the motherland, Senegal of West Africa. She stood in front of the door of the slave castle of Goree Island—the door of no return where lost souls of her ancestors, chattel slaves, began their journey to servitude.
“Will she look back at the dark past or slice into the light? Will she muster up courage to stop making excuses and succeed toward historic prayers for peace among family and break generational ancestors’ curses and allow God to heal the land and bestow his blessings upon her?
“Will her victory or lost battle over loneliness and sadness lead her to a purpose-driven life or turn over more memories and drive her mad as she continues her selfish search for the manifestation of her unclear visions and dreams?
“Finally, will she crawl away wearing doom and dread, or will she capture a harvest of souls with the whole armor of God?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bettye G. Walker’s new book will take readers on a suspenseful journey towards the unknown.
Walker draws from personal experiences and faith to present a compelling short story.
Consumers can purchase “Black Harvest of Souls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Black Harvest of Souls,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
