Diane Small’s Newly Released "Sammie Ann Feeds the Birds" is a Charming Children’s Story Celebrating Nature, Family, and the Joy of Observing God’s Creations

“Sammie Ann Feeds the Birds” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Small tells the heartwarming tale of a little girl discovering the joys of feeding and watching birds, inspired by real-life moments with her own granddaughter and a lifelong love of nature.