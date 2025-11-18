Diane Small’s Newly Released "Sammie Ann Feeds the Birds" is a Charming Children’s Story Celebrating Nature, Family, and the Joy of Observing God’s Creations
“Sammie Ann Feeds the Birds” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Small tells the heartwarming tale of a little girl discovering the joys of feeding and watching birds, inspired by real-life moments with her own granddaughter and a lifelong love of nature.
Kearney, NV, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sammie Ann Feeds the Birds”: an engaging and delightful children’s book that celebrates curiosity, family traditions, and the beauty of nature. “Sammie Ann Feeds the Birds” is the creation of published author, Diane Small, who was born and raised in Nebraska. She and her husband enjoy the outdoor life along the Platte River and have passed their love of nature on to their two sons and to all six of their grandchildren. Diane is now a retired high school Spanish teacher who enjoys spending time with her family and watching the wildlife in her backyard. She also dedicates her time to Bible study, reading, and writing short stories.
Small shares, “Sammie Ann Feeds the Birds is about a sweet little girl from Nebraska whose grandparents shared their love of feeding the birds with her. I created this book with my only granddaughter in mind, Sammie Ann. Whenever our grandchildren would come to our house, one of their favorite activities was to feed the birds and then run up to the porch to watch them eat.
Sammie Ann was especially quite animated from the time she first learned to speak. She was always quick to name any of the creatures she encountered in the yard. While the book is fiction, it was inspired by certain true events.
Sammie Ann Feeds the Birds is about the joy Sammie Ann found and still finds in interacting with the beautiful nature that our God created.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Small’s new book encourages children to explore, appreciate, and engage with the natural world around them.
Consumers can purchase “Sammie Ann Feeds the Birds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sammie Ann Feeds the Birds”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
