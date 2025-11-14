Cinematic Health Announces Leadership Transition: Chad Schaedler Appointed CEO

Cinematic Health has appointed Chad Schaedler as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Tim Murray, who becomes Executive Chairman. Schaedler, previously Chief Revenue Officer, led expansion to 36 states and key partnerships that established Cinematic Health as a national leader in caregiver education. He will guide the company’s next phase of growth in immersive, story-driven caregiver training.