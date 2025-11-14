Cinematic Health Announces Leadership Transition: Chad Schaedler Appointed CEO
Cinematic Health has appointed Chad Schaedler as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Tim Murray, who becomes Executive Chairman. Schaedler, previously Chief Revenue Officer, led expansion to 36 states and key partnerships that established Cinematic Health as a national leader in caregiver education. He will guide the company’s next phase of growth in immersive, story-driven caregiver training.
Green Brook Township, NJ, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cinematic Health today announced that Chad Schaedler has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Tim Murray, who moves into the role of Executive Chairman of the board of directors.
Schaedler has been with Cinematic Health for more than six years, most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer, where he played an instrumental role in expanding the company’s market footprint to 36 states and forming key partnerships that helped position Cinematic Health as a national leader in online caregiver education and workforce development. Prior to Cinematic Health, Schaedler started his career in education with Kaplan, Inc before taking on leadership roles in sales and marketing with a variety of Ed Tech companies and serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Montgomery Early Learning.
“We are very fortunate to have a strong sales-oriented leader in Chad, combined with our very experienced and talented executive team at Cinematic. This planned succession positions the Company for long term growth,” said Murray.
Under Schaedler’s leadership, Cinematic Health will continue advancing its mission to revolutionize caregiver training through story-driven, immersive education that equips learners with both the technical skills and emotional readiness required to provide exceptional care. Working with the current leadership team, the company will expand its focus to better serve the long term and home care spaces with innovative products and services.
“We have a great team and groundbreaking product that has allowed us to drastically improve the competency of caregivers while also tackling the ongoing crisis with caregiver attrition.” says Schaedler. “I am excited to lead the company through our next phase of growth as we work to expand our reach within the caregiving space through organic growth and strategic partnerships.”
Cinematic Health’s programs, including ReadyCNA, ReadyHHA, and ReadyCaregiver, pairs interactive online learning with hands-on lab and clinical experiences to help healthcare providers and training institutions strengthen recruitment, retention, and job readiness.
About Cinematic Health
Cinematic Health transforms caregiver education through immersive, story-driven online training programs that prepare learners for the realities of care. The company partners with healthcare facilities, training schools, community colleges, school districts, advocacy groups and state agencies nationwide to deliver scalable, compliant, and engaging workforce development solutions focused on caregiver retention. The Company is backed by ReThink Education, Juvo Ventures and the Strada Education Foundation - all preeminent impact investors.
