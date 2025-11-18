Melony Samuels’s Newly Released "His Prisoner: Shackled by His Glory" is a Powerful Testimony of Redemption, Faith, and Unwavering Devotion to God’s Call
“His Prisoner: Shackled by His Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melony Samuels is an inspiring spiritual memoir chronicling one woman’s transformative journey from darkness and despair to divine purpose. Through trials, faith, and surrender, Dr. Samuels reveals how God’s grace reshaped her life and anchored her in His glory.
Valley Stream, NY, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “His Prisoner: Shackled by His Glory”: a moving and faith-filled reflection on spiritual transformation, obedience, and the power of God’s redemptive love. “His Prisoner: Shackled by His Glory” is the creation of published author, Melony Samuels, a Jamaican immigrant who came to the U.S. in 1983, answered God’s call in 1988 and has since devoted her life to ministry and service. She is the senior pastor of Full Gospel Tabernacle of Faith Church in Brooklyn and chief administrator of Full Gospel Tabernacle Fellowship International. A preacher and spiritual leader, she emphasizes healing, deliverance, and prophetic ministry.
Dr. Samuels is also the founder and award-winning CEO of The Campaign Against Hunger (TCAH), a nonprofit that serves over one million vulnerable New Yorkers annually through food assistance, workforce programs, and community support. A humanitarian and advocate for food and economic justice, she has dedicated her life to uplifting marginalized communities.
Guided by the Apostle Paul’s teachings, Dr. Samuels lives to please God and cherishes her faith, family, and church community. She is an alumna of United Bible College and Seminary.
Samuels shares, “In His Prisoner, author Rev. Dr. Melony Samuels shares her journey of living a life not pleasing to God. Huddled with sins and their glamour, she had no desire to leave the darkness it brought. She deliberately avoided the very call of God until one day, Jesus arrested her weary soul.
Within weeks of her new birth, she initiated amazing international support for children devastated by poverty. As she plunged headlong with determination to serve the Lord Jesus Christ, she recognized her faith in God was magnetized by great trials, afflictions, demonic attacks, and warfare that the enemy hurled at her. The enemy’s fiery darts brought her to a position of trusting in the power of God’s anointing. With persistence, she pressed on serving God despite all odds.
Guided by the Spirit of God, she left the trajectory of wealth and entered a season of poverty where she proved the sovereignty and providence of God. Her faithfulness brought a supernatural response from God as many sick and afflicted were delivered with great testimonies, giving God the glory. The Lord poured His gifts on her and manifested healing, deliverance, dreams, and visions as she ministered to many.
Her submission brought imprisonment to a life that no longer belonged to her. Now shackled to Him, she seeks no desire to be set free—a prisoner of His glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melony Samuels’s new book is an intimate and uplifting account of surrender and divine purpose. Readers will be inspired by her transparency, strengthened by her faith, and encouraged to trust fully in God’s plan for their lives.
Consumers can purchase “His Prisoner: Shackled by His Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “His Prisoner: Shackled by His Glory”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Samuels is also the founder and award-winning CEO of The Campaign Against Hunger (TCAH), a nonprofit that serves over one million vulnerable New Yorkers annually through food assistance, workforce programs, and community support. A humanitarian and advocate for food and economic justice, she has dedicated her life to uplifting marginalized communities.
Guided by the Apostle Paul’s teachings, Dr. Samuels lives to please God and cherishes her faith, family, and church community. She is an alumna of United Bible College and Seminary.
Samuels shares, “In His Prisoner, author Rev. Dr. Melony Samuels shares her journey of living a life not pleasing to God. Huddled with sins and their glamour, she had no desire to leave the darkness it brought. She deliberately avoided the very call of God until one day, Jesus arrested her weary soul.
Within weeks of her new birth, she initiated amazing international support for children devastated by poverty. As she plunged headlong with determination to serve the Lord Jesus Christ, she recognized her faith in God was magnetized by great trials, afflictions, demonic attacks, and warfare that the enemy hurled at her. The enemy’s fiery darts brought her to a position of trusting in the power of God’s anointing. With persistence, she pressed on serving God despite all odds.
Guided by the Spirit of God, she left the trajectory of wealth and entered a season of poverty where she proved the sovereignty and providence of God. Her faithfulness brought a supernatural response from God as many sick and afflicted were delivered with great testimonies, giving God the glory. The Lord poured His gifts on her and manifested healing, deliverance, dreams, and visions as she ministered to many.
Her submission brought imprisonment to a life that no longer belonged to her. Now shackled to Him, she seeks no desire to be set free—a prisoner of His glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melony Samuels’s new book is an intimate and uplifting account of surrender and divine purpose. Readers will be inspired by her transparency, strengthened by her faith, and encouraged to trust fully in God’s plan for their lives.
Consumers can purchase “His Prisoner: Shackled by His Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “His Prisoner: Shackled by His Glory”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories