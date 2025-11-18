Melony Samuels’s Newly Released "His Prisoner: Shackled by His Glory" is a Powerful Testimony of Redemption, Faith, and Unwavering Devotion to God’s Call

“His Prisoner: Shackled by His Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melony Samuels is an inspiring spiritual memoir chronicling one woman’s transformative journey from darkness and despair to divine purpose. Through trials, faith, and surrender, Dr. Samuels reveals how God’s grace reshaped her life and anchored her in His glory.