David W. Crump’s Newly Released "In the Palm of His Hand" is a Heartfelt Christian Novel Exploring Love, Forgiveness, and the Redemptive Power of Faith

“In the Palm of His Hand: A Story of Love and Redemption “…neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:28)” from Christian Faith Publishing author David W. Crump is an inspiring story of rekindled love, life’s second chances, and divine guidance, reminding readers that God’s grace can heal even the deepest wounds.