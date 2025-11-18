David W. Crump’s Newly Released "In the Palm of His Hand" is a Heartfelt Christian Novel Exploring Love, Forgiveness, and the Redemptive Power of Faith
“In the Palm of His Hand: A Story of Love and Redemption “…neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:28)” from Christian Faith Publishing author David W. Crump is an inspiring story of rekindled love, life’s second chances, and divine guidance, reminding readers that God’s grace can heal even the deepest wounds.
Milwaukee, WI, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “In the Palm of His Hand: A Story of Love and Redemption “…neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:28)”: a moving tale that blends romance, faith, and life’s hard lessons into a story of forgiveness and spiritual renewal. “In the Palm of His Hand: A Story of Love and Redemption “…neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:28)” is the creation of published author, David W. Crump, a Milwaukee native, who spent decades working in manufacturing and hospital service before discovering his passion for writing. Known for offering guidance and encouragement to others, he often reminded people to trust God with their lives, inspired by Isaiah 49:16. Believing his mission is “to lead the strays back to the flock,” David now channels his faith and life experiences into Christian writing, sharing messages of hope and spiritual truth in an approachable, heartfelt way.
Crump shares, “Franklin and Rhonda fell in love in high school. After graduation, he worked a full-time job at night. He took business courses at the local community college during the morning hours. His goal was to someday climb the corporate ladder.
Rhonda felt that she was not college material. During the day, she worked a job that had no future. During the evening, she loved to have a good time. Her goal was simply to be the supportive wife of a successful man.
With such a conflict in goals and lifestyle, their love affair soon fell apart.
However, out of sight doesn’t always mean out of mind. They would meet again a few years later. They quickly learned that the fire of love still burned as hot as ever.
Times change, people change, and circumstances change. But true love always remains. Now Franklin is no longer a kid chasing a dream. As for Rhonda, she is a single mother trying to raise an impressionable young son named Raymond.
She has hidden the identity of her son’s father from everyone. Her mother isn’t told. Franklin isn’t told. Her son isn’t told. No one is told. And Ray-Ray desperately wants and needs to know his father. She does all she can to prevent Franklin and Ray-Ray from bonding. Her fear is that her son would be hurt badly if Franklin leaves her again.
In a search for help, Franklin turns to the neighborhood guidance counselor, Doc. All who seek his advice receive the answers they need. But who is Doc? How does he always know just the right thing to do? Will he be able to advise Franklin? Can he help Rhonda and Ray-Ray? Will Jesus help them? Only the Holy Spirit knows for sure.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David W. Crump’s new book delivers a touching story of love rekindled and faith rediscovered, reminding readers that no one is ever beyond God’s reach when they place their lives truly in His hands.
Consumers can purchase “In the Palm of His Hand: A Story of Love and Redemption “…neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:28)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Palm of His Hand: A Story of Love and Redemption “…neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:28)”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
